The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River’s Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River’s Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

City warming centre will open on Dec. 12

In response to the low temperatures forecast, the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness are activating a warming centre at the Community Centre from 10 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 12 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 13.

The warming centre will be staffed with individuals who have experience working with people experiencing homelessness to ensure support is available to those attending the centre. Funding for the centre is provided by the City of Campbell River.

It is expected that a warming centre will not open on the evenings of December 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2022. The city is monitoring the forecast and will advise the public of any warming centre activations ahead of opening.

For more information, contact Peter Wipper, Director of Community Safety, at Peter.Wipper@campbellriver.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHomelessness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspect in alleged ‘violent stabbing’ arrested in Nanaimo
Next story
Crown says escaped inmates worked together to murder B.C. man

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River’s Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
City warming centre will open on Dec. 12

The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. Pictured here (left to right) are participants Jayne Whyte, Dianne White, Nancy Johnston, Jackie Day, Sandy Berkenstock, Sehleeah Schevers, Katherine Naylor. donations were made to local charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Third annual Santa Run takes over Sea Walk Sunday morning in Campbell River

Volunteers build the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers in a previous year. This year, the hampers will be built and delivered from a Midport Road building off the North Island Highway, not downtown. Photo submitted
Volunteers needed this Saturday for christmas hamper assembly and delivery

Goodies like these hand knitted hats and cookies, went to Care Mongering Campbell River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Pop-up Christmas sale has unique, international flair

Pop-up banner image