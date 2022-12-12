City warming centre will open on Dec. 12

The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River’s Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

In response to the low temperatures forecast, the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness are activating a warming centre at the Community Centre from 10 p.m. on the evening of Dec. 12 to 7 a.m. on Dec. 13.

The warming centre will be staffed with individuals who have experience working with people experiencing homelessness to ensure support is available to those attending the centre. Funding for the centre is provided by the City of Campbell River.

It is expected that a warming centre will not open on the evenings of December 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2022. The city is monitoring the forecast and will advise the public of any warming centre activations ahead of opening.

For more information, contact Peter Wipper, Director of Community Safety, at Peter.Wipper@campbellriver.ca.

Campbell RiverHomelessness