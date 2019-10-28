City to repave Campbell River street damaged by water main break

Road to be closed with local access only during business hours

A City worker investigates the sinkhole where the water was flowing from when a water main broke Oct. 2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

City works crews will take advantage of good weather forecast for this week and repave South Alder in the area where a water main broke earlier this month.

The repaving on South Alder between Niluht and Marina will mean this stretch of the road will be closed (with local access only) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday as crews prepare and repave the surface.

Outside crew working hours, signs will be posted to warn drivers to expect rough patches.

RELATED: Water main break floods Campbell River streets

RELATED: Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter