A City worker investigates the sinkhole where the water was flowing from when a water main broke Oct. 2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

City to repave Campbell River street damaged by water main break

Road to be closed with local access only during business hours

City works crews will take advantage of good weather forecast for this week and repave South Alder in the area where a water main broke earlier this month.

The repaving on South Alder between Niluht and Marina will mean this stretch of the road will be closed (with local access only) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday as crews prepare and repave the surface.

Outside crew working hours, signs will be posted to warn drivers to expect rough patches.

RELATED: Water main break floods Campbell River streets

RELATED: Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

