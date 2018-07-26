Camp Cloud has grown to include two-storey structures, a shower and a sacred fire at the Trans Mountain work site in Burnaby. (Camp Cloud)

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

The City of Burnaby is going to B.C. Supreme Court asking for help in enforcing an eviction order on a pipeline protest camp that has grown to include two-storey structures, a shower and a sacred fire.

A statement from the city issued Thursday says it has attempted to negotiate with those at “Camp Cloud” but there is no willingness by occupants to comply with its bylaws.

City manager Lambert Chu says the city will seek an order from the court empowering it to enforce the notice it issued on July 18 to remove buildings and trailers.

Chu says they aren’t trying to prevent peaceful protest during the day, but unlawful structures, fires and other overnight camping facilities need to go.

After the city issued the notice last week, a protest spokeswoman said they would not comply with the eviction order and would not put out their sacred and ceremonial fire.

The city is still part of a court challenge of the government’s decision to allow the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, based on its claims that the new facilities would cause significant negative impacts for residents.

