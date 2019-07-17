City ‘temporarily secures’ railing following near-miss for toddler in Campbell River

Contracted welder will later make a permanent repair, according to Campbell River city staff

City staff temporarily secured a gap in the railing along the foreshore in downtown Campbell River after local resident Steph Butland posted the photo on the left to social media, saying her two-year-old toddler nearly jumped through. A contracted welder will later make a permanent repair, according to Jason Decksheimer, acting director of operations. Image by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

A local resident says her toddler nearly jumped through a gap in the railing above a downtown marina, but she managed to get a temporary fix from city hall.

Steph Butland posted an image to social media last week showing a missing link in the fence along the foreshore near Fisherman’s Wharf, saying her two-year-old “almost jumped through before I grabbed him.”

“He’s just a very adventurous toddler,” she told the Mirror. “It was a little bit of a terrifying moment, thinking about ‘Oh my goodness, I could have lost him.’”

She contacted the city’s public works department after the harrowing experience. Jason Decksheimer, acting director of operations, confirmed the railing is city infrastructure.