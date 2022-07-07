City seeks input on walking, cycling, transit and car use in Campbell River over the next 20 years

Share your experiences, help the city understand barriers to using different modes of transportation

The city is seeking public input as it updates its Master Transportation Plan. City of Campbell River photo

Campbell River’s walkers, cyclists, bus riders and drivers are being asked: What do you think about transportation in Campbell River?

The city is updating its Master Transportation Plan (MTP) and invites residents to drop by the Community Centre Lounge on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. for a Community Ideas Fair. Join in on a transportation conversation, share your community experiences and help the city understand the barriers to using different modes of transportation in Campbell River.

“The insights of Campbell River residents are essential contributions to the updated Master Transportation Plan,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “In one way or another, the updated plan will affect all Campbell River residents, and we want to hear from as many of you as possible.”

The new and comprehensive MTP will have sustainability as its guiding principle and will provide a visionary framework for future transportation in Campbell River, including an implementation strategy with financial costs. It reviews current and future transportation needs and alternate transportation choices and opportunities. The plan will explore walking, cycling, transit and car use in Campbell River over the next 20 years.

In addition to the Community Ideas Fair, a survey will be available online and at City Hall from Wednesday, July 6 to Saturday, Aug. 6. Pop-up booths will also appear around the community in the coming months, including at the Farmer’s Market on Sunday, July 17.

For more information on the updated MTP and how to get involved, visit www.campbellriver.ca/mtp2022.

Campbell RiverCyclingTransportation