A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.

City ready for winter storm warning – make sure you’re ready too!

City crews and equipment are ready to apply salt and plow arterial routes when snow accumulates

A storm warning is in effect for Campbell River and hazardous winter conditions are expected.

City crews and equipment are ready to apply salt and plow arterial routes when snow accumulates. For public safety, the top priority is to keep these major routes passable, a city press release says. When resources allow, the city will move on to collector and local routes.

City crews will be working hard to keep the community clear and safe during this winter storm event, and remind residents that there are ways you can help too!

How you can prepare:

• Park off the street – both during and after a snowstorm – so plows can clear snow.

• Whether you’re an owner or renter of residential property, please clear snow and ice from sidewalks…and don’t shovel snow onto the road!

• Contractors cleaning snow from commercial businesses, are asked to not pile snow on city ROW (Right Of Way) as it causes issues for City crews removing snow off the streets.

• Owners or tenants of all commercial, industrial, institutional and multi-unit residential buildings are reminded to clear sidewalks by 10 a.m. on days buildings are open.

• Try to keep catch basin grates in front of your property clear to help prevent puddles and flooding once the snow melts.

• In bad weather, use transit whenever possible.

• Be sure you have good snow tires and an emergency kit when driving.

• For everyone’s safety, don’t try to pass or follow snow plows closely.

• City crews work closely with police, fire and ambulance. When necessary, crews clear a residential route for emergency responders. Please help keep fire hydrants clear of snow.

People who need fire, ambulance or police help in an emergency should call 911. If necessary, emergency responders will arrange for assistance with access in snowy conditions.

City staff will update residents on the latest road clearing conditions on the City website and social media and ask residents to avoid calling front desk staff for snow removal updates when possible. This helps staff focus on clearing the roads during this winter storm event.

For information on snow clearing and the City’s winter road management policy, visit campbellriver.ca/snow.

For more information on the storm warning in effect, visit https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/report_e.html?bc46.

For winter driving tips and information, visit https://bit.ly/3sNYjZ9.

Campbell River

Pop-up banner image