City provides answers to Hilchey bike lanes questions

The City of Campbell River is nearing completion of bike lanes on Hilchey Road, from South Dogwood Street to Highway 19A.

The bike lanes on Hilchey are next to the curb. Parking is permitted on the north side of Hilchey between Dogwood and Alder and on the south side of Hilchey between Alder and Highway 19A. The parking lane “floats” between the bike lane and the travel lane.

To help familiarize residents with this new bike lane design, the city has answered a collection of frequently asked questions.

Why install bike lanes on Hilchey?

The city’s Sustainable Official Community Plan and Master Transportation Plan (MTP) encourage cycling. More cycling means less pollution and congestion, fewer collisions, and healthier individuals and communities. Hilchey is identified as a bike route in the MTP and required additional infrastructure to make it safer and more comfortable for cyclists.

Why choose this design?

After reviewing different designs, the city endorsed painted, buffered bike lanes. This design is supported in the BC Active Transportation Design Guide as being a safer alternative to placing the bike lane between parked and moving cars. The parking lane protects cyclists from traffic; it is safer and more comfortable for cyclists to ride next to the curb than between the parking lane and the travel lane. The primary objective when designing and installing active transportation infrastructure is to make it accessible for all ages and abilities (AAA). The Hilchey Road bike lane is considered AAA as it provides a safer more comfortable active transportation route.

Where should I park?

The bike lanes on Hilchey are next to the curb. Parking is permitted on the north side of Hilchey between Dogwood and Alder and on the south side of Hilchey between Alder and Highway 19A. The parking lane “floats” and may look like a parked car is in the middle of the road. Drivers must park outside the white lines, making sure not to block driveways, bus stops, and fire hydrants.

“Parking protected bike lanes help encourage cyclists of all ages and abilities, from young families to elderly cyclists, to those just starting to bike,” says Melissa Heidema, Transportation Specialist. “We thank drivers, residents, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we incorporate this new bike lane design into our community that helps us build and connect safer, more comfortable cycling infrastructure that we will all benefit from.”

Bike and diamond symbols will be added in the bike lanes, and green pavement markings will be added at the intersections of Penfield and Hilchey and Alder and Hilchey.

The complete FAQ document is available on the City website.

