The funding of the Robron Fieldhouse is complete after Campbell River City Council injected another $500,000 into the project on Monday night, bringing the total the city is contributing to the project to $1,242,990. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

City of Campbell River’s $500,000 donation to Robron fieldhouse brings total over the finish line

CRYSA fundraised over $630,000 for the project, which will be city owned and operated

The City of Campbell River has added another $500,000 to the metaphorical pot that is being used to stir up a new fieldhouse for the artificial turf field at Robron Park, bringing its contribution to the project to $1,242,990.

The fieldhouse was initially part of the plan for the redesign of the entire park back in 2010, but when the city decided to go ahead with the turf field installation, it asked the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) to take the lead on the fieldhouse portion of the project.

Because CRYSA already had some money set aside to go towards the field, they used it to seed the fieldhouse project instead.

Since then, the club has received countless donations from the community, including sizable donations from Campbell River Rotary, Cermaq and Mowi (then Marine Harvest), as well as having more fundraisers itself, and has now raised over $630,000 to put towards the project.

In approving this most recent $500,000 contribution, council has pushed the project over the finish line in terms of funding, and the city will now work with the club on finalizing a construction and donation agreement.

Once the facility is complete, it will become a city owned and operated facility that can be booked by the public through the Recreation Department.

“I think this is going to be a very positive new amenity for our community,” says Coun. Michele Babchuk, adding that the amount of community participation in the project has been “fantastic.”

RELATED: Cermaq donates $100,000 to fieldhouse project

RELATED: Campbell River Rotary makes major contribution to Robron fieldhouse

Coun. Charlie Cornfield agrees, pointing out that it’s an even better project for the city because the money being spent didn’t come from public taxes.

“This $500,000 comes from the gas tax, so it’s not as a result of direct taxation to the community,” Cornfield says, “and it’s a way that we support numerous groups within the city to add to their contributions.”

In this case, Cornfield says, that contribution-matching is “roughly one-third to two-thirds, and for them to raise a third of the total project amount is pretty amazing for a small community like ours.”

Mayor Andy Adams added his thanks to the chorus of voices praising the efforts of CRYSA, as well.

“I want to applaud the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association and the initiative and initial fundraising, the major funders – Rotary Club of Campbell River and Cermaq – but also all the other financial contributors that have put forward to what will be a public building and community project.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint
Next story
VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Just Posted

City of Campbell River’s $500,000 donation to Robron fieldhouse brings total over the finish line

CRYSA fundraised over $630,000 for the project, which will be city owned and operated

Compost facility beside landfill gets Campbell River city council approval

‘I just don’t understand how they could have made this decision after seeing the facts’

Pedestrian safety concerns multiply, Campbell River RCMP say

Police have received complaints regarding the new intersection at Maryland Road and Highway 19A

Three-phase investigation into September’s fatal helicopter crash underway

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigation into the fatal helicopter crash at… Continue reading

Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin struggles into another season, in style

The Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre (VIAC) is gearing up for another season… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Most Read