City of Campbell River wins another round of videography awards

Third year in a row the city has taken home recognition in Videographer Awards Program

City council and staff celebrated another round of awards for the videos produced to inform residents of services and promote the community at council on Monday night’s council meeting. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The City of Campbell River has been recognized with five honours for recent videos produced to inform the people of Campbell River about services it provides and promotion of the community – including its first Award of Excellence.

Mayor Andy Adams announced receipt of the awards on Monday night at council’s public meeting, saying the five awards given to two different city departments show the city’s commitment to transparency and in helping the public learn about city services provided and how the city operates.

“Industry professionals judged the videos in search of a high standard of excellence to serve as an industry benchmark,” Adams said before playing one of the videos being recognized for those in attendance.

City deputy manager Ron Neufeld says the implementation of video production has been of value to the city in terms of reaching more residents with information of value.

“We thoroughly consider opportunities to develop videos and take care to create productions that will reach as many people as possible with messages that are brief, easy to understand and easy to access,” Neufeld says. “To consistently receive honours from industry experts for our videos confirms that we’re meeting high standards and producing useful information to share with community members and to promote Campbell River.”

The city’s communications, finance and long range planning and sustainability departments worked with Fox&Bee Studio to create the animated videos. These animated videos use narration combined with simple images (rather than real people or objects) to share information.

“Once again, the city has been honoured for tremendous achievement in developing videos that the judges confirmed deserve industry-wide recognition,” Adams says. “We sincerely appreciate and thank our employees and partners for their work on these video productions.”

The award-winning videos were among approximately 1,500 from 13 countries judged in the Videographer Awards program. Approximately 12 per cent of the entries won the award of excellence for exceptional writing, production and editing, 15 per cent of entries received awards of distinction for exceeding industry standards; and six per cent received an honourable mention.

Budgeting for City Services received the highest accolades, the Award of Excellence.

Improving Home Energy Ratings and Rebates for Home Energy Evaluations received awards of distinction.

Step Up Your Home Construction and Budgeting for Property Taxes received honourable mentions.

All videos were recognized in the local government category, and the City of Campbell River award of excellence and distinction honours are listed at videoawards.com

The city was previously recognized with similar awards, including Awards of Distinction for At Your Service, Campbell River and Our Forests, Our People and an honourable mention for Work Where You Love to Live in 2017 as well as Awards of Distinction in 2016 for Campbell River Smile and Revitalizing Downtown, Campbell River’s People Place.



