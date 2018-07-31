The North Penfield subdivision west of Alder and north of Hilchey (behind the Sportsplex) is one of two areas of town that will be test cases for the city in reducing residential speed zones to 40 km/hr. Image courtesy City of Campbell River

City of Campbell River will test lower speed limits in residential areas

Subdivisions west of the Sportsplex and west of Petersen will soon have new speed limit signage

The City of Campbell River is testing the idea of lowering speed limits on some residential streets.

The North Penfield and Cheviot areas of town have been selected as the test cases for the project, which the city says will help them determine the feasibility and impact of making more of its side streets in residential neighbourhoods 40 km/hr zones in the future.

City staff was tasked back in June to come back to council with recommendations on reducing speed limits in some residential areas, and they settled on Penfield and Cheviot as starting points because they are small enough areas for a pilot project that have relatively low volumes of traffic and “already ‘look like’ lower speed streets,” according to the staff report presented at council this week.

Other areas considered were College Heights and the Westgate/Larwood/Eardly area of Willow Point, but these areas are larger, “and contain collector roadways within them, making it more difficult to lower the speed limit,” the report says, but adds these areas “may be considered in the future.”

“I’m excited to see this trial,” Coun. Michele Babchuk says, adding that they’ve been hearing concern from residents “for quite a long time” about the speed limits being too high in these areas and others. “It will be interesting to see what the effect of this is.”

Coun. Charlie Cornfield agrees.

“These two areas will make a good pilot, if you want to call it that,” Cornfield says. “From that, we should be able to see how well it works and if anything needs to be tweaked.”

Coun. Colleen Evans also agreed with the approach of slowly rolling out certain areas to gain a better understanding of whether the changes would make any difference in terms of safety, but wanted to know more about how they would actually determine that.

“In talking about how after six months there would be a report about the effectiveness of these lower speeds, I’d like to make sure there will be actual consultation with the residents and the schools directly,” Evans says. “I’d like to make sure the residents (in these areas) will be part of a consultation.”

Director of Operations Drew Hadfield says consultation will “definitely” be part of the staff report on the project’s success, which will come back to council in the spring of 2019.

Coun. Marlene Wright wanted to know what the timeline is on implementing the project, to which Hadfield responded that the change would be in place, “as soon as the signs can be ordered and able to be installed.”

The areas in question are west of the Sportsplex north of Hilchey Road as far as Juniper Drive – including Meadowbrook Drive – and west of Petersen Road from Kathleen Road on the south Treelane Road on the north, not including Highland Road.

Previous story
Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016
Next story
Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

Campbell River residents overwhelmingly in support of food truck pilot

Only 28 of the more than 600 respondents to the survey said they were against the project

North Island hospital heliports in operation

The rooftop heliports at the Campbell River and Comox Valley hospitals will… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Avalon Wasteneys and her teammates claim rowing gold

Campbell River’s Avalon Wasteneys and her Women’s 8 rowing teammates captured gold… Continue reading

Province warns Vancouver Island of expanded drought warning

Government urges residents, businesses to conserve water

Brewster Lake road near Campbell River to close tomorrow for one day

BC Hydro crews will close Brewster Lake Road again tomorrow (Aug. 2)… Continue reading

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

North Island Hospital heliports good to go

Courtenay, Campbell River campuses get the all clear for Aug. 1 take-off

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s Tofino vacation rental

Locals voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Most Read