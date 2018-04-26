The city has topped up the membership of both the Airport Commission and the Community Partnership Committee. Mirror File Photo

City of Campbell River tops up membership on Community Partnership Committee and Airport Commission

Mayor says committee volunteers ‘help build an even better Campbell River’

Campbell River City Council has appointed members to fill vacancies on both the Airport Commission and the Community Partnership Committee.

Mayor Andy Adams says the community members who step up to fill roles on these kinds of boards make a huge positive impact on the way the city runs.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much council appreciates the dedication, advice and recommendations of committee volunteers,” Adams says. “We applaud the commitment of these community members and their efforts to help build an even better Campbell River.”

Current Airport Commission members Ross Sharp, Susan Sinnott and Redvers Thompson have been re-appointed for three years, ending March 31, 2021. Karen King will join them for her first two-year term, ending March 31, 2020.

This commission provides policy advice and recommendations to council on various issues related to the airport, including long-range planning, economic development, marketing, air transportation planning and environmental issues.

The Community Partnership Committee will welcome new members Dennis Fitzgerald, Vanessa Hamer and Tanya Oliva for a three-year term also ending March 31, 2021.

Members of this committee have diverse backgrounds and make recommendations to council on grants-in-aid applications from local recreation and culture organizations and permissive tax exemptions for non-profit organizations performing valuable work in the community.

To learn more about advisory commissions and other volunteer opportunities, check out the City of Campbell River’s website at campbellriver.ca (search under Your City Hall / City Council / Advisory Committees & Commissions) or contact the City Clerk at 250-286-5707.

