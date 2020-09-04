A ceremonial blessing marks the official opening of Campbell River’s new water supply centre back in June of 2018. The old facility will be remediated over the next three months. Mirror File Photo

City of Campbell River to pay over $400,000 to close old water treatment plant

Work expected to begin shortly and take approximately three months

Now that the city’s new water treatment plant is up and running, the old one needs to be finished being taken down.

At the Aug. 31 meeting of city council, the City of Campbell River awarded a $409,406 contract to complete the decommission the old Elk Falls Water Quality Treatment Centre. The work is expected to begin shortly and take approximately three months to complete.

Although all four of the bids for the contract came in over the budgeted $400,000 for the project, city staff says IWC Excavation’s bid of $409,406 can be fully funded with the additional $9,406 coming from the city’s Water Capital Reserve.

According to the city staff report recommending IWC Excavation be awarded the contract, the work will include sections of the existing underground water transmission pipelines being removed and others filled with low-strength concrete, as well as the removal of equipment and the infrastructure within the UV building. Grading and reinstatement of disturbed areas will also be completed by the company.

RELATED: Celebration marks opening of water supply centre

The new water supply facility was opened in June of 2018 on the shore of John Hart Lake. It takes the water from about 16 metres below the lake surface and pumps it through a UV reactor before it gets treated with chlorine produced on-site using a ChlorTec machine that combines salt, water and electricity.

After the double-disinfection process, the water flows 3.5 km through a large main to the distribution infrastructure at the bottom of General Hill before making its way into the community.

The facility went on to win two awards: Best Civil Building Design from the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board and a Community Recognition Award from Wood WORKS! – a program of the Canadian Wood Council – for its support of the B.C. Wood Industry and its commitment to use wood as a construction material.

The centre was also a finalist in last year’s Association of Consulting Engineering Company BC awards for engineering excellence.

RELATED: Water facility recognized with pair of awards


