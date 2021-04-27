The City of Campbell River will be looking to create a new fee structure policy this fall in an attempt to make the recreation programs in the city less subsidized by taxpayer dollars and more responsive to public demand. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The City of Campbell River will be looking to create a new fee structure policy this fall in an attempt to make the recreation programs in the city less subsidized by taxpayer dollars and more responsive to public demand. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

City of Campbell River to find new fee structure for recreation programs

City is looking to make recreation department less taxpayer subsidized

The City of Campbell River will undertake a review of the fee structure it uses at its recreation facilities so that the programs aren’t as heavily subsidized by the general taxpayer.

Recreation department fees haven’t been updated in over 10 years, and the city says it’s time to look at an update that would not only bring the department closer to cost-neutral, but also allow it to be more responsive to the community’s needs.

To do so, the department would need a pricing policy that would allow fees to fluctuate according to the demand for various programs and services as well as the costs associated with the programs themselves.

“A pricing policy would create the foundation for an efficient pricing process and a future fee structure that will ensure financially sustainable services in the future and allow flexibility to reflect market and community changes,” according to the staff report presented to council April 12. “Such a policy would also allow for adjustments that would more accurately reflect the cost of doing business. A policy approach would also allow the city to use marketing and promotional strategies like offering two for one deals or discounts.”

Various pricing and policy models will be considered by council, but it won’t be happening right away. The report was presented at council’s request that the fee structure be reviewed, but when it was presented, council acknowledged that it really shouldn’t be a top priority right now with everything else that’s on its plate.

“While I appreciate the report, considering the staff vacancies that we currently have … and the workload that staff already have, I really see this as a lower priority compared to the other issues that we have on the burner right now,” says Mayor Andy Adams.

Coun. Claire Moglove, Cornfield and Evans said they would like to see the plan move forward as soon as possible.

“The recreation department is one of the most heavily subsidized departments we have in the city in terms of taxpayer dollars,” Moglove says. “In order to alleviate that, we need to have a better fee structure in place, because it is a significant drain on the taxpayer.”

In the end, council voted in favour of deferring the consideration of the policy for four months to get some other priorities dealt with before tasking staff with this one but still be able to have it completed before going into financial planning deliberations for the 2022 budget.

But Coun. Ron Kerr would have like to see it pushed back even more, considering the state of the world right now, and says if there’s anything the taxpayer should be okay subsidizing right now, it’s recreation.

“Especially in these COVID times, in terms of good community health, this is the best place we could be putting our money,” Kerr says. “The fact that it’s subsidized is not a bad thing. I would hate to start hitting our community with higher fees right now while we’re actually trying to encourage them to step out and use recreation services.”

Watch the Mirror for updates on how the policy moves forward in the future.

RELATED: City looks for feedback on expanding adult recreation programs

RELATED: City recreation programs move outside due to COVID-19


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River will be looking to create a new fee structure policy this fall in an attempt to make the recreation programs in the city less subsidized by taxpayer dollars and more responsive to public demand. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
City of Campbell River to find new fee structure for recreation programs

City is looking to make recreation department less taxpayer subsidized

Stage one water restrictions will be back in place for Campbell River residents as of May 1. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River’s Stage 1 water restrictions back in place as of May 1

Make sure you know when you can water your lawn, and on which days

Image from Rotary’s letter to City of Campbell River
Campbell River Rotary looks to put bathroom at Beaver Lodge Lands entrance

City says it needs more information about who would be responsible for its upkeep before approving

Triton Marks (left) and Caldin Thapa start working on removing blackberry cane from the area. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell River students tackle invasive plants at restoration site

Greenways Land Trust passes knowledge to next generation

Campbell River RCMP are looking for 18-year-old Dakota Courtoreille, who may be travelling to northern B.C. Photo supplied.
Campbell River RCMP search for missing person

Public’s help requested

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Stephen Pawlak was sentenced in Courtenay on Tuesday, April 27. File photo
Weapons charges nets two years less a day for Black Creek incident

Stephen Pawlak already had lifetime firearms bans for previous offences

An Island Health sign on Salt Spring Island was vandalized last weekend. (Courtesy BC RCMP)
RCMP investigate vandalized Island Health vaccination clinic signs on Salt Spring

‘Whether this mischief was meant to be a nuisance, a political statement or otherwise is irrelevant’

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Spencer Middle School doesn’t actually have a detailed dress code, but an email suggesting a connection between warm weather and code violations started an online storm. (Zoe Ducklow|News Staff)
‘Distractive’ clothing reminder has Island parents dressing down school officials

School district dress code reminder sparks outrage among parents for being sexist

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Most Read