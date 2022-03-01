A great blue heron in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

A great blue heron in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

City of Campbell River seeking more input on heron nest tree protection

Virtual public meeting scheduled for March 17

The City of Campbell River is asking residents to further weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP).

The proposed revisions would update the city’s bald eagle Nest Tree Development Permit Area (DPA) to include great blue heron nest trees and also clarity the types of mitigation activities required when developing near eagle or heron nest trees, according to a press release from the city.

The city first asked for public feedback in November 2021, through both a survey and virtual public meeting.

Further public input will be gathered at an additional virtual meeting on Mar. 17, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This session will address the top questions and comments the city has heard so far. Registration for the event is online.

“People in the community have told us they find value in sharing our coast with the bald eagles and great blue herons that live and nest here,” said Terri Martin, environmental specialist with the city.

“Before any changes are made to the City’s Development Permit Guidelines, this additional consultation process will allow citizens and professionals to ask questions and get clarification on what the proposed updates might mean for their property as well as the eagles and herons.”

The city provides a list of frequently asked questions about the changes on its website.

