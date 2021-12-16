The holidays are around the corner (File).

City of Campbell River reminds residents of holiday services and hours

Curbside pickup dates unchanged, tree chipping offered Jan. 2 to support charities

The City of Campbell River is wishing residents a healthy and happy holiday season — and providing a reminder about how hours and services might change in the coming weeks.

For garbage and recycling pickup, everyone’s calendars can stay untouched, because collection dates will not change over the holidays (as Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year statutory holidays all fall on weekends — a Christmas miracle!). Just like in past years, Emterra will collect an additional container of garbage at not cost, from Dec. 27 to 31.

Unlimited amount of recycling will be accepted. Accepted materials for curbside recycling includes printed paper, paper packaging for dry goods, cartons, paper cups, rigid plastic and aluminum. But plastic wrap, styrofoam, ribbons and bows, padded envelopes, electronics, lights, toys and batteries are not accepted for curbside recycling.

On Jan. 2, local firefighters are offering tree chipping at the lower Sportsplex parking lot from 10 am to 4 pm. This service is by donation, which supports the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund and local charities.

There is no bus service available on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Because of provincial public health guidelines, there is no Christmas Lights tour or extended bus service on New Year’s Eve (bus service will run according to regular schedule on Dec. 31).

Several city facilities will be closed for parts of the holidays, including: Sportsplex (closed at 4:30 pm on Dec. 24 and 31, closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan 1, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 28 and Jan. 2 and 3.), Community Centre (closed Dec. 27, 28 and Jan. 3.), City Hall and Dogwood Operations Centre (closed Dec. 27, 29 and Jan. 3), and Downtown Safety Office (Closed at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, Closed on Dec. 27, 28 and Jan. 3).

editor@campbellrivermirror.com
