City of Campbell River re-opening most park amenities and outdoor washrooms

Pickleball courts are among the City of Campbell River recreation facilities reopening May 23. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Most outdoor park amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts will be re-opened starting Saturday, May 23 as part of the City of Campbell River’s plan to restore some services that were closed or restricted due to COVID-19.

Based on direction from the province’s announcement easing some restrictions through the BC Restart Plan, City Parks crews will post signs over the weekend to confirm the following outdoor facilities are open:

· All washrooms

· Tennis, pickleball and 3-on-3 courts

· McIvor Lake beach

· Dog parks

· Skate parks

· Bike park

· Disc golf

“These outdoor amenities are re-opening for casual use, and with a reminder to continue to be careful about the risk of spreading COVID-19. We expect people to enjoy these facilities responsibly, in small numbers,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “We know people are very anxious to expand their activities, and our top priority is to ensure safe use of City facilities and amenities.”

What’s still closed?

All outdoor playgrounds, sports fields, indoor recreation facilities (Community Centre and Sportsplex), beach or sand volleyball courts and the Splash Park remain closed for now.

Timelines for opening indoor facilities and other outdoor amenities will be based on guidelines and industry standards developed by the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association, the Provincial Health Officer and Worksafe BC.

“We’re actively planning and standing by for provincial guidelines so we can confirm the best way to safely re-open access to as many parks and recreation opportunities as possible,” Sargent adds.

Check in regularly for updates at www.campbellriver.ca/COVID-19.

