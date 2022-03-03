City of Campbell River purchases property to expand Campbellton park

The City of Campbell River has announced it has purchased a residential property next to the Spruce Street “parkette” in Campbellton, to expand riverfront public access in the neighbourhood.

The property, located at 1890 19th Avenue, will be converted into new park space once the buildings on site are demolished this spring, according to a March 3 press release from the city announcing the sale.

The acquisition is exciting news for the Campbellton neighbourhood and the city as a whole, said Laurel Cronk, Campbellton Neighbourhood Association chair, who thanked the city for their vision.

“Some people don’t even know the river is here,” said Cronk. “That’s what Campbellton River Village is about; it is all about just showing people this amazing asset we have in our backyard, and thus, helping more people to appreciate it and be stewards of it.”

After being listed for sale in 2021, the property was transferred to the city at the end of January, according to the city.

The move follows the city’s Waterfront Acquisition Strategy, implemented in 2015 to expand public access to the city’s shorelines and riverfront. This strategy was created to support city council’s strategic plan, which included enhancing livability by ensuring marine and river waterfronts are open and accessible, according to the city.

“We have made significant progress with our waterfront acquisition program over the past few years,” said Elle Brovold, the city’s manager of legislative services, in a press release. “The city is pleased to announce this property purchase in support of the City’s Waterfront Property Acquisition Strategy, and to be able to provide the community with additional riverfront access for future generations to enjoy.”

The purchase of 1890 19th Avenue was the third waterfront acquisition for the city in 2021 and the tenth since 2015. The city now owns 95 properties along the ocean and river, most of which are public parkland.

READ ALSO: Rezoning for Quinsam Road development approved by Campbell River city council

Campbell River city council approves temporary road to alleviate traffic during sewer upgrades



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter