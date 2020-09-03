The City of Campbell River has received awards for both of its last two years of financial reporting. The 2019 Annual Report has now been published online and will be reviewed at the Sept. 14 meeting of city council. Mirror File Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

City of Campbell River publishes 2019 Annual Report

2017 and 2018 Annual Reports both won international awards

The City of Campbell River has published its 2019 Annual Report online.

“Building on council’s commitment to communication and transparency, and on the city’s second consecutive award-winning annual report, this year’s City Scorecard section includes enhanced reporting of key performance indicators,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “The city measures and monitors operational and strategic performance, and the City Scorecard provides quick reference data for a number of outcomes and the effects of city services.”

Campbell River’s 2017 and 2018 Annual Reports were recognized with an international award for financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for detailed fiscal analysis.

“The city’s 2019 annual report has further enhanced this section,” says Alaina Maher, the city’s director of finance and chief financial officer. “Entering the COVID-19 pandemic year, the City of Campbell River was financially stable and resilient with a strong balance sheet.”

“Over the last several years, the city has improved the annual report by sharing more information, and presenting it in a more visual, accessible way. The award for the 2017 and 2018 reports recognize that the city is demonstrating best practices with communications, transparency, and financial reporting,” Sargent says.

RELATED: City receives financial reporting award

The 2019 annual report again features spectacular Campbell River photos (from pre-COVID-19 times), along with more infographics. Department sections highlight key community service statistics. The document also provides a summary of the city’s 2020-2023 strategic goals.

“It’s all capped off with a year-in-review milestones section,” Sargent adds.

The city is required by law to produce an annual report that includes the city’s audited financial statements and permissive tax exemptions, typically before June 30 each year. Due to COVID-19, the deadline for the 2019 annual report was extended to Sept. 15, 2020.

The City of Campbell River’s 2019 Annual Report is available in the “What’s New” section of on the city’s website (campbellriver.ca) and will be archived with previous annual reports at campbellriver.ca/annual-report. Paper copies are available by request from City Hall reception.

The council meeting to review the 2019 Annual Report will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

The public is invited to watch it live as it happens or see a recording on the city website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

Stay vigilant on the roads during back to school: City of Campbell River

Kids may be even more distracted than usual this back-to-school season

‘It’s scary’: Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation identifies first COVID-19 case

After the First Nation member tested positive in Gold River, the community is being closely monitored for more cases

Local group trying to bring BMX back to Campbell River

‘Phase one is to determine a location so we can see what challenges we have in front of us’ – BMX park proponent

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

Students asked to wear non-medical masks when they can’t physically distance on campus

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

Most Read