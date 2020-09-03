City of Campbell River publishes 2019 Annual Report

The City of Campbell River has received awards for both of its last two years of financial reporting. The 2019 Annual Report has now been published online and will be reviewed at the Sept. 14 meeting of city council. Mirror File Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River has published its 2019 Annual Report online.

“Building on council’s commitment to communication and transparency, and on the city’s second consecutive award-winning annual report, this year’s City Scorecard section includes enhanced reporting of key performance indicators,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “The city measures and monitors operational and strategic performance, and the City Scorecard provides quick reference data for a number of outcomes and the effects of city services.”

Campbell River’s 2017 and 2018 Annual Reports were recognized with an international award for financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for detailed fiscal analysis.

“The city’s 2019 annual report has further enhanced this section,” says Alaina Maher, the city’s director of finance and chief financial officer. “Entering the COVID-19 pandemic year, the City of Campbell River was financially stable and resilient with a strong balance sheet.”

“Over the last several years, the city has improved the annual report by sharing more information, and presenting it in a more visual, accessible way. The award for the 2017 and 2018 reports recognize that the city is demonstrating best practices with communications, transparency, and financial reporting,” Sargent says.

The 2019 annual report again features spectacular Campbell River photos (from pre-COVID-19 times), along with more infographics. Department sections highlight key community service statistics. The document also provides a summary of the city’s 2020-2023 strategic goals.

“It’s all capped off with a year-in-review milestones section,” Sargent adds.

The city is required by law to produce an annual report that includes the city’s audited financial statements and permissive tax exemptions, typically before June 30 each year. Due to COVID-19, the deadline for the 2019 annual report was extended to Sept. 15, 2020.

The City of Campbell River’s 2019 Annual Report is available in the “What’s New” section of on the city’s website (campbellriver.ca) and will be archived with previous annual reports at campbellriver.ca/annual-report. Paper copies are available by request from City Hall reception.

The council meeting to review the 2019 Annual Report will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

The public is invited to watch it live as it happens or see a recording on the city website.

