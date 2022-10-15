City of Campbell River poll workers report ‘very good turnout’ on election day

Steady flow of people coming through voting stations in Campbell River throughout the day

Poll workers saw a steady pace of voters throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 15.

At the Campbell River Community Centre there was a steady stream of voters throughout the day, which prompted election officials to say the turnout would be notably high in this election.

“We’re having a really great voter turnout,” said City poll worker Lynsey Daur. “It’s been very busy all day, it’s been great to see.”

Daur said that advance polling days have also seen a high rate of turn out.

“The first one was a bit slower, but the second one was also quite busy,” she said. “It’s been really good participation by the community. That was good to see.”

Though there are no official numbers yet, it is likely that voter turn out will be higher than in previous elections. Though in 2018 there was no mayoral race, which likely led to a lower turnout. In 2018, 6,522 people voted of a total 25,670 eligible. The 25.4 per cent voter turn out rate was 10.2 per cent lower than the provincial average.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. See our previous story for more information on where to vote, and who is running.

Daur said that since the City uses machines to count votes, the results should be available relatively early Saturday evening. Check back in after 8 p.m. for up to the minute results.

