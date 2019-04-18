The City of Campbell River has opened the call to receive expressions of interests for participants in the food truck pilot project this summer. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

City of Campbell River opens the call for food trucks downtown this summer

City will use pilot project to determine the future of food trucks in the downtown core

The City of Campbell River has officially opened the call for vendors interested in setting up food trucks downtown this summer.

After last summer’s proposed pilot project was delayed for community consultation before the program could be implemented, council approved it for this summer back in February and the city is looking up to four mobile food vendors “to give Campbell River a taste of the diverse, well-priced, quality food and beverages that could be offered in the CR Street Eats pilot program,” according to the announcement made this week.

Expressions of interest will be accepted until noon on May 3.

“Food trucks continue to be a fast growing sector in the restaurant industry, complementing traditional bricks and mortar restaurants,” says Rose Klukas, economic development officer for the city. “Campbell River looks forward to joining this movement, giving residents and tourists more dining options.”

“Extensive community feedback confirmed a hungry appetite for food trucks, and the 12-week pilot program is expected to draw more people to downtown sidewalks,” adds Laura Walker, the city’s long range planning and sustainability planning technician.

That may be considered an understatement. During the consultation process to see if there was community interest in such a project, only 28 of the over 600 respondents said they were against the idea, meaning around 96 per cent of people were in favour.

RELATED: City looks to launch food truck pilot project

RELATED: CR residents overwhelmingly in support of food trucks

RELATED: Food trucks to roll into downtown this summer

In terms of food truck recruitment, the city release says, it will be based on selection criteria such as vehicle size and vendor availability.

“Participating mobile vendors will be regulated through a series of conditions and must provide bi-weekly feedback to city staff,” the release says. “They must also operate within a designated food truck area and ensure the cuisine offered doesn’t directly compete with downtown restaurants.”

“CR Street Eats Pilot Program is a time-limited opportunity to explore what works best with food trucks downtown and whether any challenges arise,” says Chris Osborne, the city’s long range planning and sustainability supervisor. “If the City opts to continue with downtown food trucks into the future, we will use this summer’s pilot program experience to make sure we have the right regulations in place.”

Email expressions of interest and a completed application to foodtrucks@campbellriver.ca, or drop off paper copies at City Hall no later than noon Friday, May 3.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
TSB makes two safety advisories in probe of B.C. train derailment that killed three
Next story
Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

City of Campbell River opens the call for food trucks downtown this summer

City will use pilot project to determine the future of food trucks in the downtown core

Deadline looming for North Island College scholarship applications

Students have until April 24 to apply for a record number of… Continue reading

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Limits on chinook sport fishing to cause economic ripple effect in Campbell River

DFO says policy needed to prevent collapse of wild stocks, but concerns raised about economic impact

Clothesline Project in Campbell River is a choir of voices raised against abuse

‘It brings up a lot of emotions for people and starts the conversation about violence against women’

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Inquest into Port Hardy police shooting moved to Campbell River

Family disappointed James Hayward coroner’s inquest rescheduled hours away

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Vancouver Island cat jumps from fourth floor to escape fire

Blueberry was missing after the fire but has been found

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Contaminated soil to stay at contentious Shawnigan Lake site?

Reaction: “The community would lose their minds if this plan proceeds.”

Most Read