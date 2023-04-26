City of Campbell River offers top-up to provincial energy improvement incentives

Susie Rieder, a spokeswoman for BC Hydro, who uses a heat pump to heat and cool her Burnaby, B.C. home, is shown in a handout photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Susie Rieder

The City of Campbell River is partnering with the province again to offer home energy improvement incentives.

Campbell River homeowners can benefit from municipal top-up rebates when switching from a fossil fuel (oil, natural gas, or propane) heating system to an electric air source heat pump. A $350 top-up is being offered by the City of Campbell River, in addition to rebates currently available through the CleanBC Better Homes Program and BC Hydro.

Heat pumps are the most energy-efficient, climate-friendly heating systems available in BC and provide the bonus of central AC for those warm nights, without purchasing and maintaining a separate system.

Once again, the city is providing $15,000 in funding for the program from the Climate Action Reserve Fund. The program is being administered by the B.C. government and rebates will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis while funding lasts. Since the relaunch of the program last July, several residents have accessed the grant funding to make the switch.

For more information on eligibility requirements for the Campbell River heat pump top-up, visit Campbell River Heat Pump Top-Up – Better Homes BC. To access a variety of energy efficiency upgrades and rebate options, visit Better Homes BC. If you have any questions, call the free CleanBC Energy Coach hotline at 1-844-881-9790.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River