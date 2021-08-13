City of Campbell River notifies residents of yard waste collection delay

Equipment breakdown and staff shortages have resulted in collection push back

The City of Campbell River’s yard waste curbside collection is running behind schedule this week.

A city press release noted work has fallen behind due to an equipment breakdown on Monday (Aug. 9) and staffing shortages.

Emterra, the company responsible for picking up the yard waste, has been working to catch up.

Households that would have yard waste collection this Friday (Aug. 13) can help by waiting until next week to take it to the curb. Garbage and recycling can be put out as usual.

The city apologized for the inconvenience and said it looks forward to having the service running at full capacity again as soon as possible.



