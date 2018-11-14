The City of Campbell River is looking for volunteers to sit on its new advisory committees. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. Mirror File Photo

City of Campbell River needs members for advisory committees

Three new advisory committees need positions filled with representatives from various sectors

Now that the City of Campbell River has officially re-worked its advisory committee structure, they need people to sit on them.

And the deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 16).

“Campbell River City Council invites volunteers to join three new advisory committees on community planning, environmental protection and community health/public safety,” reads the posting on the city’s website calling for volunteers. “Be part of the team that advise City Council on widely-held priorities – to help continue the momentum toward achieving the community’s long-term vision for Campbell River.”

The new committees consist of no less than nine voting members (but not more than 10), one non-voting council liason and up to two non-voting members.

The Community Planning Advisory Committee will make recommendations on community visioning topics such as long-range planning, transportation, utilities and parks planning, the Official Community Plan and Zoning bylaws, affordable housing, economic and development issues and opportunities, public art, neighbourhood development and downtown revitalization.

It needs three members with experience in community planning, architecture and land development, one member with experience in environmental sustainability, conservation or protection, one with expertice in economics or finance, another from the arts community, one from the business community and one member to represent local First Nations.

The Environmental Advisory Committee will advise council on issues related to waterfront, foreshore and estuary restoration and protection, conservation areas and passive parks, streams and wetlands, landfills, organic waste (composting), energy and emissions, the effects of climate change (storm severity, sea level rise), watershed and water conservation and ecosystem services.

Not surprisingly, the city is looking mostly for people with backgrounds or expertice in environmental sustainability to sit on this committee. But they are also – like on the Community Planning Advisory Council – looking for other voices, including two members from the business and industry commuinity and one representing First Nations. This committee also has a non-voting position for someone representing the Ministry of Environment and another representing Fisheries and Oceans Canada to go with its three voting members from the community at large.

Finally, the city is looking to fill its new Community Health & Public Safety Advisory Committee, which will make recommendations on matters concerning community health and social sustainability, including public safety, community security, homelessness, emergency and transition housing, the opioid crisis and social policy development.

This committee is looking for four members from social service providers, one who represents the Campbell River RCMP, one from the business community, one representing local First Nations and non-voting members from VIHA and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, along with three voting members from the community at large.

Any questions can be sent to city corporate officer Elle Brovold at elle.brovold@campbellriver.ca or by phone at 250-286-5709.

Application forms can be found online at campbellriver.ca or in person at City Hall.

Or you can download the application here.

