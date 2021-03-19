City of Campbell River names wetland after late environmental steward Ron Burrell

Sandra Milligan and Ron Burrell, representatives of the Beaver Lodge Land Trust Committee, seen here in 2017 on SD72’s MacPhedran School property, which they hoped could be returned to the Crown so that it could hopefully then be returned to the Beaver Lodge Lands. Mirror File Photo

The City of Campbell River is paying tribute to one of its most important environmental advocates by naming a wetland after him.

The wetland is located partially within Beaver Lodge Lands and partially on city-owned property adjacent to the currently-under-construction Jubilee Heights development at the south end of town west of Dogwood Street. It will now forever be known as Burrell’s Bog as a tribute to Ron Burrell.

The name recognizes Burrell’s efforts to reduce harm to the approximately six-hectare wetland when South Dogwood Street was extended and connected to the Jubilee Parkway in the mid to late-1990s. Bogs are a specific type of wetland ecosystem and are uncommon on Vancouver Island. The stump barrier erected during road construction due to Burrell’s passion for the area’s protection remains in place today.

Campbell River City Council says naming the bog after Burrell is a fitting tribute for his contributions to the community through Rotary, the Beaver Lodge Trust Committee, the city’s Environmental Advisory Committee and Greenways Land Trust.

“Ron was instrumental in maintaining this unique small piece of the ecosystem that we have in Campbell River,” says Coun. Charlie Cornfield, who was given the honour of announcing the naming at council’s March 8 meeting. “I think it’s a fitting tribute to someone who contributed a lot through his work with the Rotary Club, through Greenways Land Trust – he was one of the founding members when we started it years ago – and thank you, your worship, for giving me the honour of announcing it.”

Mayor Andy Adams says he felt it was important to let Cornfield have the honour.

“I know how much work you have done over the years, working closely with Ron,” Adams says. “I think he would be extremely pleased.”

Burrell also sat on the city’s Environmental Advocacy Committee and the Beaver Lodge Trust Committee over the years, as well as being heavily involved in the Campbell River Killer Whales and Salmon Kings swimming programs.

Given the rarity and sensitivity of the wetland, and its habitat value, this area remains largely inaccessible, and will now also be protected, the city says.

Burrell passed away last October of a heart attack at the age of 73.

