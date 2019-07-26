The City of Campbell River is looking to save money on removal and disposal of abandoned vehicles. Black Press File Photo

City of Campbell River looks to streamline abandoned vehicle removal process

City currently has to store vehicles for 30 days after notifying owner, and is charged for each day

The City of Campbell River is looking to save the taxpayers some money on removal and disposal of abandoned vehicles.

The city gave first and second reading to a bylaw amendment on Monday that would see it be able to deal with abandoned vehicles under a much more streamlined process, according to director of planning Peter Wipper.

Currently, when the city receives a report of an abandoned vehicle, a bylaw officer goes and obtains the make, model, colour license plate number – if there is one – and vehicle identification number (VIN). If the vehicle is posing a safety concern, it is towed immediately and a call is made to the registered owner of the vehicle. If it’s not posing a safety issue, that call is made first, informing the owner that it will be towed if it’s not moved.

In either case, should the vehicle require towing, the tow company will only tow the vehicle and store it at no cost to the city if the vehicle has enough value that the company can recover its costs by auctioning the vehicle off if it’s not claimed by the owner. Should it be claimed, the vehicle owner would pay the tow and storage fees.

If the vehicle doesn’t have enough value, however, the city must pay for the towing and storage of the vehicle at a cost of $90 (on average) for the tow and $30 per day for storage. This storage fee must be paid, according to the city report presented this week, “until the required notification process has been completed. Once that period ends, the city pays again to have the vehicle towed to a wrecker’s yard.

“To avoid storage costs, the Operations Department has allowed vehicles to be stored on city property, however this is not an ideal arrangement because of space constraints,” the report reads, which Wipper says is really the main issue. Under the provincial regulations, the city needs to hold an abandoned vehicle for at least 30 days, but with this bylaw change, which references the BC Transportation Act instead of the Highway (Scenic Improvement) Act, the city would be able to tow the vehicle, store it for 14 days and take it to a wrecker if it remains unclaimed at that time.

“It’s not a lot of money we’re talking about here,” Wipper admits, estimating that “we’re probably talking about maybe $5,400 a year, but any time we can find efficiencies easily just by changing a bylaw like this and streamlining things, it’s well worth doing.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Eclairs and profiteroles recalled for Salmonella contamination in B.C.

Just Posted

City of Campbell River looks to streamline abandoned vehicle removal process

City currently has to store vehicles for 30 days after notifying owner, and is charged for each day

VIDEO: Campbell River woman captures up-close video of cougar

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open in Campbell River next week

Government-operated store will open same day as Cranbrook location

VIDEO: Second surge tower at Campbell River hydroelectric project comes down

One of the three defunct towers to remain standing at John Hart project

Campbell River students write to council about crosswalk and transit concerns

‘Myself and my classmates might get hit by a car and I would hate for that to happen’

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson tours Ladysmith waters as part of NDP marine debris consultation

The B.C. NDP recently announced a public consultation on how to tackle the issue of marine debris

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Most Read