The City of Campbell River is offering a $50 rebate on qualifying appliances and encouraging residents to conserve water by replacing old toilets, washing machines and shower heads. Photo by espensorvik/Flickr Commons

City of Campbell River looks to help people save water and money

City’s new appliance rebate program encourages replacement of inefficient toilets, washing machines

The City of Campbell River is looking to help those currently shopping for appliances that use water.

Help them what?

Two things: conserve water and save money.

The City of Campbell River is collaborating with local retailers and hardware stores to label toilets and ENERGY STAR appliances that are eligible for a new $50 city rebate.

“Campbell River has a world-class drinking water system,” says Nathalie Viau, supervisor of the city’s water department in the release on the rebate initiative, “and typically, the largest portion of water use in each household is for flushing toilets and washing clothes and dishes. If you’re in the market for these appliances, we encourage you to choose a model that will help conserve water. Using this finite resource wisely will help our community adjust to the changing climate and expanding population.”

The city’s release reminds people that more than 25 per cent of residential water consumption is for flushing toilets – the largest portion of household use. The second highest “freshwater footprint” goes to washing mashines, which account for 13 per cent of residential water use.

But by using high-efficiency appliances, the city says, residents can save a ton of water.

In fact, the city says, simply installing one high efficiency toilet may save 25,500 litres of water per person per year, which is equal to approximately 150 bathtubs of water.

A high-efficiency ENERGY STAR washing machine can save up to 64,000 litres of water per year (equal to approximately 375 bathtubs).

And by replacing older shower heads, residents can go from using as much as 20 litres per minute to new water efficient showerheads that have flow rates of 7.6 litres per minute or less.

“Operating and maintaining the city’s water distribution system is an ongoing community investment, and water conservation also helps reduce the amount of water being disinfected and delivered through the system. This extends the use of our community water infrastructure, which saves the taxpayer money,” Viau adds. “The city is striving to reduce municipal water consumption by 15 per cent by 2028, and modern technologies that use less water provide the same or better performance.”

Qualifying high efficiency toilets (HETs) must be new and have a maximum flush volume of 4.8 litres or less. New dual flush toilets with a low flow mode (up to 4.1 litres of water) and a full flush mode (up to 6 litres) are also classified as HETs and quality for the rebate.

Most home renovation stores carry high efficiency appliances and toilets.

Find more water conservation information online, including a list of water efficient toilets and appliances eligible for city rebates at campbellriver.ca/waterconservation or by calling the Water Wise Hotline at 250-203-2316.

Details on the rebate program itself can be found here.

