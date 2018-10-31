The Campbell River Fire Department is looking for auxilliary firefighters to join the team. Find out more Nov. 14 at an information session at the No. 1 firehall. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

City of Campbell River looking for auxilliary firefighters

Upcoming information session on becoming part of the team on Nov. 14

Thinking about volunteering to be a firefighter? Wondering if you’re up for the challenge?

The Campbell River Fire Department is now accepting applications to fill auxiliary firefighter positions.

The City of Campbell River seeks a number of responsible and accountable team players who will assist in combatting and preventing fires as well as supporting our community initiatives.

Learn more about this exciting, service-oriented career during the Campbell River Fire Department’s free auxiliary firefighter information session on Nov. 14, 7 p.m. at the Campbell River Fire Department located at 675 13th Avenue.

The information session will provide potential candidates with an overview of the recruitment process, the firefighter training program, time commitments and expectations, as well as the services provided by the Campbell River Fire Department.

To register for this information session, please email toni.falk@campbellriver.ca

“Auxiliary firefighters in Campbell River volunteer for a number of reasons, especially for the chance to be part of a diversified team, and to have the opportunity to face challenges and serve the community,” says deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur. “We have had a number of people inquire about auxiliary firefighting positions throughout the year, and we’re welcoming anyone who’s interested to join us for this information session.”

To be considered for an auxiliary firefighter position, please submit a completed application package to the Campbell River Fire Department at 675-13th Ave. by 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018. Application packages are available online at campbellriver.ca/fire under Become a Firefighter or pick up paper copies at the No 1 Fire Station, 675-13th Ave.

Previous story
Campbell River Fire Department reminds you to change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks
Next story
The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Just Posted

Campbell Riverites get their carving on!

Our followers on Facebook show off their festive carving skills

Campbell River Fire Department reminds you to change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks

‘…And remember to test your smoke alarms at least once a month,’ says Fire Chief

Power outage hits 33 customers on Quadra Island – BC Hydro

BC Hydro is reporting that more than 30 customers are affected by… Continue reading

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old has changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim

Pedestrian in ‘critical condition’ following hit-and-run

RCMP asking for public’s help following Sunday morning incident

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

Feds say help will come for remote, Indigenous communities without buses

The federal government says it will step in to support remote communities affected by the closure of Greyhound bus operations in western Canada and northern Ontario.

Most Read