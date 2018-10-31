City of Campbell River looking for auxilliary firefighters

Upcoming information session on becoming part of the team on Nov. 14

The Campbell River Fire Department is looking for auxilliary firefighters to join the team. Find out more Nov. 14 at an information session at the No. 1 firehall. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Thinking about volunteering to be a firefighter? Wondering if you’re up for the challenge?

The Campbell River Fire Department is now accepting applications to fill auxiliary firefighter positions.

The City of Campbell River seeks a number of responsible and accountable team players who will assist in combatting and preventing fires as well as supporting our community initiatives.

Learn more about this exciting, service-oriented career during the Campbell River Fire Department’s free auxiliary firefighter information session on Nov. 14, 7 p.m. at the Campbell River Fire Department located at 675 13th Avenue.

The information session will provide potential candidates with an overview of the recruitment process, the firefighter training program, time commitments and expectations, as well as the services provided by the Campbell River Fire Department.

To register for this information session, please email toni.falk@campbellriver.ca

“Auxiliary firefighters in Campbell River volunteer for a number of reasons, especially for the chance to be part of a diversified team, and to have the opportunity to face challenges and serve the community,” says deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur. “We have had a number of people inquire about auxiliary firefighting positions throughout the year, and we’re welcoming anyone who’s interested to join us for this information session.”

To be considered for an auxiliary firefighter position, please submit a completed application package to the Campbell River Fire Department at 675-13th Ave. by 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018. Application packages are available online at campbellriver.ca/fire under Become a Firefighter or pick up paper copies at the No 1 Fire Station, 675-13th Ave.