The city is reminding residents that even though you’re allowed to have fires again, to take all precautions necessary, such as bringing a bucket along so you can douse your beach fires. City of Campbell River photo

City of Campbell River lifts fire ban just in time for long weekend

‘We will continue to monitor conditions through the summer’ says fire chief

The City of Campbell River has lifted its fire ban just in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

“With the recent heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures, the fire danger rating in the Campbell River area has dropped, so people are once again permitted to have camp fires and beach fires,” says the release from the city.

“We appreciate everyone’s assistance in doing their part to prevent fires in our community, and remind everyone of the importance of making sure your camp or beach fire is a safe one,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty. “We will continue to monitor conditions through the summer, and will implement another fire ban if necessary.”

Starting today (Friday, June 28), residents can once again have recreational fires that are:

· Recreational fires are for cooking or providing heat

· In a permanent outdoor fireplace, barbeque or fire pit not larger than 60 centimetres (24 inches) in diameter, and designed and constructed to confine the fire or within a fully enclosed burner or similar device with appropriate supervision and means of extinguishing the fire at hand

· Beach fires below the high-tide line as fires are not allowed on public land, or private property other than your own.

Help prevent fire damage by checking local and provincial fire restrictions before lighting any fire – and by fully extinguishing camping and beach fires.

Activities that are currently prohibited by the BC Wildfire Service for the Coastal Fire Centre are category 2 open burning, burning barrels and cages, fireworks, fire crackers, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets.

For more information on fire safety, visit www.campbellriver.ca/fire.

Find provincial fire ban information HERE

