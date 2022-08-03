City of Campbell River implements fire ban

The City of Campbell River will impose a ban on all recreational fires, including campfires, backyard fires and beach fires anywhere within the city beginning noon, Thursday, Aug. 4 . Photo by Island Life Photographics

The City of Campbell River will put in a fire ban beginning Thursday, Aug. 4 at noon.

The ban applies to all recreational fires, including campfires, backyard fires and beach fires anywhere within the city. Open burning and using items such as fireworks, sky lanterns, torches, and burning barrels are prohibited. The fire ban follows a stretch of hot, dry weather and the rapidly increasing fire danger rating.

“The City’s top priority is public and community safety, and while we appreciate people’s love of recreational fires, the risk is too great at this point in the summer,” says Acting Fire Chief, Kelly Bellefleur. “We would like to thank everyone for doing their part to prevent fires in and around our community and for following the fire ban to help keep ourselves, our families and our community safe.”

The city’s ban comes on the heels of the Coastal Fire Centre’s campfire ban announced earlier today.

RELATED: Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

The use of CSA-rated or ULC-rated campfire apparatus and cooking stoves that use liquid fuel or gaseous fuel are allowed at this time, however, in extreme fire conditions, these may also be prohibited.

People found in contravention of the fire ban may be subject to fines and legal action in accordance with municipal bylaws and provincial regulations. Residents can report recreational fires using the City of Campbell River Fire Department’s non-emergency line at 250-286-6266. In the case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverWildfire season