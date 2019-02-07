The membership of the city’s restructured committees has been decided. Mirror File Photo

City of Campbell River fills restructured committee spots

Others interested in contributing can sit on on committee meetings, too

The City of Campbell River has announced who will sit on the newly-restructured committees that will help advise council about the community’s priorities.

“Council looks forward to the participation of the new and returning volunteers on the three new advisory committees that begin work this year, and to their input focused on a long-term vision for Campbell River through community planning, environmental protection and healthy community, including public safety,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “These three committees are the result of a review and re-structure and will help council with carefully considered input on widely-held community priorities.”

Members of the Community Planning Advisory Committee include: David Atkinson, Ken Blackburn, Glenn Blake, Glenn Cooper, Cal Grunerud, Jordanna Holmes, Tanille Johnston, Sehleeah Schevers, Gerrit Keizer and Robert Rounds.

Members of the Environmental Advisory Committee include Steve Cooley, Chuck Desorcy, Stacey Larsen, Stuart Masterman, Bruce Murdoch, Christine Petrovcic, Nigel Ross and Robert Walker. Members of the Community Health and Public Safety Advisory Committee will be Chris Callanan, Tara Fitzgerald, Keith Hopkins, Camille Lagueux, Dale Peterson, Wendy Richardson, Leanne Wingert, Lynn Wood, Douglas Vater and Christina Rozema.

Members on the Tourism Advisory Committee (including re-appointments and new members to fill vacancies) are Sandra Allen, Sukhy Bains, Paul Dowler, Harley Elias, Stephen Gabrysh, Heather Gordon-Murphy, Bev Herperger, Sarah Nicholson, Wayne Nikolaisen, JP Obbagy, Tom Olsen, Brian Shaw, Jonathan Shead and Phyllis Titus. Three new advisory committees and their focus are as follows:

· Community Planning Advisory Committee – visioning such as long-range and parks planning, Official Community Plan and Zoning bylaws, affordable housing, development issues and opportunities, public art, community wellbeing through sustainable neighbourhood development and downtown revitalization

· Environmental Advisory Committee – issues of concern related to the waterfront and estuary, landfills, organic waste (composting), energy and emissions, effects of climate change (storm severity, sea level rise, etc.), foreshore restoration and protection, natural and conservation areas, passive parks and ecosystem services

· Community Health and Public Safety Advisory Committee – downtown security, homelessness, affordable housing and related social services, assisting social service providers, opioid crisis

“The city welcomes input from interested community members who would like to share information with or sit in on advisory committee meetings,” adds deputy city manager Ron Neufeld. “For example, we’re working with representatives of the Downtown BIA to ensure its membership is kept current with work by the Community Health and Public Safety Advisory Committee.”

There are no changes at this time for the city’s other advisory groups (Airport Advisory Committee, Board of Variance, Community Partnership and Youth Advisory committees).

Previous story
Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints
Next story
Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Vogue Villains enters CBC Searchlight contest

‘It’s our hard work that’s going to get us somewhere, this thing would just be like winning a lottery’

Have a heart: Buy a paper heart or a heart pizza at Boston Pizza and help KidStart in Campbell River

Every year around Valentines Day Boston Pizza invites its guests to purchase… Continue reading

School district gets number for Indigenous immersion in Campbell River

Pilot project in Liq’wala/Kwak’wala language, culture

B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall Thursday, followed by icy cold wind

Alexandra Morton, ‘Namgis First Nation win Federal Court ruling

Department of Fisheries and Oceans has four months to review policy on piscine orthoreovirus

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Gucci pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

Gucci said it was committed to diversity

Vancouver program provides ‘window of opportunity’ to addiction treatment

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent: study

The automobile club tested the cars at -6.7 C and 35 C

VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is hosting the games, from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Most Read