City of Campbell River fills restructured committee spots

Others interested in contributing can sit on on committee meetings, too

The membership of the city’s restructured committees has been decided. Mirror File Photo

The City of Campbell River has announced who will sit on the newly-restructured committees that will help advise council about the community’s priorities.

“Council looks forward to the participation of the new and returning volunteers on the three new advisory committees that begin work this year, and to their input focused on a long-term vision for Campbell River through community planning, environmental protection and healthy community, including public safety,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “These three committees are the result of a review and re-structure and will help council with carefully considered input on widely-held community priorities.”

Members of the Community Planning Advisory Committee include: David Atkinson, Ken Blackburn, Glenn Blake, Glenn Cooper, Cal Grunerud, Jordanna Holmes, Tanille Johnston, Sehleeah Schevers, Gerrit Keizer and Robert Rounds.

Members of the Environmental Advisory Committee include Steve Cooley, Chuck Desorcy, Stacey Larsen, Stuart Masterman, Bruce Murdoch, Christine Petrovcic, Nigel Ross and Robert Walker. Members of the Community Health and Public Safety Advisory Committee will be Chris Callanan, Tara Fitzgerald, Keith Hopkins, Camille Lagueux, Dale Peterson, Wendy Richardson, Leanne Wingert, Lynn Wood, Douglas Vater and Christina Rozema.

Members on the Tourism Advisory Committee (including re-appointments and new members to fill vacancies) are Sandra Allen, Sukhy Bains, Paul Dowler, Harley Elias, Stephen Gabrysh, Heather Gordon-Murphy, Bev Herperger, Sarah Nicholson, Wayne Nikolaisen, JP Obbagy, Tom Olsen, Brian Shaw, Jonathan Shead and Phyllis Titus. Three new advisory committees and their focus are as follows:

· Community Planning Advisory Committee – visioning such as long-range and parks planning, Official Community Plan and Zoning bylaws, affordable housing, development issues and opportunities, public art, community wellbeing through sustainable neighbourhood development and downtown revitalization

· Environmental Advisory Committee – issues of concern related to the waterfront and estuary, landfills, organic waste (composting), energy and emissions, effects of climate change (storm severity, sea level rise, etc.), foreshore restoration and protection, natural and conservation areas, passive parks and ecosystem services

· Community Health and Public Safety Advisory Committee – downtown security, homelessness, affordable housing and related social services, assisting social service providers, opioid crisis

“The city welcomes input from interested community members who would like to share information with or sit in on advisory committee meetings,” adds deputy city manager Ron Neufeld. “For example, we’re working with representatives of the Downtown BIA to ensure its membership is kept current with work by the Community Health and Public Safety Advisory Committee.”

There are no changes at this time for the city’s other advisory groups (Airport Advisory Committee, Board of Variance, Community Partnership and Youth Advisory committees).