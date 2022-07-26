City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat

Environment Canada activated a heat warning on the morning of July 2 for parts of British Columbia

Environment Canada activated a heat warning on the morning of July 2 for parts of British Columbia, including Campbell River.

In response, the City of Campbell River is extending the opening hours of the Centennial Outdoor Pool and the Willow Point splash park until 9 p.m. from now through to the end of Sunday, July 31. Any additional opening hours at the Centennial Outdoor Pool will be for “Everyone Welcome” swims.

A higher risk of heat-related illness is associated with increasing temperatures. The city says it is important that residents have a heat plan to keep them safe. A heat plan should identify cool zones inside and outside of homes (such as community centres and libraries), ways to cool down (such as taking cool baths or showers and drinking plenty of water), and vulnerable family members and neighbours who are susceptible to heat and should be checked on.

For information on heat warnings and extreme heat emergencies, visit Environment and Climate Change Canada – Weather. Find the Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide at www.preparedbc.ca/extremeheat. For information on the City’s extended pool and splash park hours, visit www.campbellriver.ca/pools.

