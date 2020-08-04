City of Campbell River expands open-access internet network

Warren Kalyn poses for a photo with a promotional sign during upgrades to improve Campbell River’s municipal open-access fibre optic network, CRAdvantage. The infrastructure was extended along 11th Avenue to the corner of Dogwood Street and 12th Avenue at the end of July. Image provided

Vancouver Island’s first municipal open-access fibre-optic broadband network has grown.

The City of Campbell River’s CRadvantage was recently extended along 11th Avenue to the corner of Dogwood Street and 12th Avenue.

Internet providers can lease access to the network, said Warren Kalyn, the City of Campbell River’s information technology manager in a press release.

“The business model encourages the development of free-market competition by allowing telecommunication and wholesale service providers open access to the City’s broadband network while providing cost-effective internet access and a variety of service options previously unavailable within our community,” he said.

Affordable access to high-speed internet has been highlighted as an “essential requirement” during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Rose Klukas, the City’s economic development officer in a press release. It helps businesses remain viable as they pivot to more e-commerce platforms and increase their online presence.

“The City and community partners support the ongoing development of CRadvantage municipal broadband network as a model technology initiative that represents Campbell River’s commitment to technology and economic development in the downtown core,” she said.

The first phase of the CRadvantage municipal broadband network was completed in November 2017. More network expansions are planned for “strategic downtown locations” and will happen as budget allows, the press release said.

