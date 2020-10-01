The annual fireworks show by the local fire department has been cancelled. Black Press File Photo

City of Campbell River cancels annual Halloween fireworks display

Popular event would gather too many people in one place, city says

Another Campbell River tradition won’t be taking place this year: fireworks on Halloween being set off by the local fire department.

According to the City of Campbell River, the firefighters won’t be putting on a fireworks display this year because provincial public health orders have banned large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the annual display obviously gathers a crowd.

“This has become an increasingly popular event for families to come out and observe a fantastic fireworks display on Halloween, and to enjoy a hotdog and hot chocolate,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty.

In fact, the event became so popular, the fire department had to move it from the No. 2 Fire Hall on Larwood Street to the Sportsplex.

But this year, if you want to see a fireworks display, you’ll have to put one on yourself.

“In the interest of safety, and in compliance with public health orders,” Doherty says, “the fire department has made the decision to cancel this year’s event.”

RELATED: Halloween fireworks a crowd pleaser

Anyone planning their own fireworks display, however, is reminded that they need to have a permit to do so.

The application deadline for a permit is no later than two weeks prior to use – so the deadline for Halloween itself is Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. Permits cost $40, and applications are available online at www.campbellriver.ca/fire. That’s also where you can find the Fireworks Bylaw and instructions on submitting an application for a permit.

The city is also reminding people to follow these simple safety guidelines if they’re planning to have a fireworks display:

Know and follow the city’s fireworks regulations.

Notify your neighbours of your fireworks plans.

Follow all instructions provided with fireworks.

Choose an appropriate location to maximize safety.

After the show is over, safely dispose of fireworks packaging. Make sure there are no smoldering pieces that could cause a fire.

Possession and discharge of firecrackers, prohibited fireworks, including after-market modified fireworks, and using fireworks without a permit is subject to fines.

For more information, you can contact the Campbell River Fire Department at 250-286-6266.


