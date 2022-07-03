City of Campbell River announces winners of Nexstream competition

The City of Campbell River and the Campbell River Area Angel Group (CRAAG) announced the winners of this year’s NexStream Tech Competition (NexStream 3.0).

NexStream 3.0 winners will be awarded investment amounts determined by CRAAG, pursuant to final due diligence, with total investments of up to $300,000.

· Fabian de la Fuente, Solaires (solaires.net)—Sustainable Resource Management category

· Stephanie Willerth, Axolotl Biosciences (axolotlbiosciences.com)—Health and Emergency Preparedness category

· Stephen Parslow, salonMonster (salonmonster.com)—Wildcard category

· Tamir Barzilai, Honeycomb AI (honeycomb.ai)—Food Security category

In addition, several local Campbell River businesses and nonprofits brought their innovative, community-focused projects to NexStream 3.0’s Community Stream, which ran alongside the mainstream challenges. Prizes were awarded to community stream participants on behalf of Pacific Sands Resort and Shelter Point Distillery, RBC Royal Bank, and Salmon Capital Holdings.

“Everyone at CRAAG values the work that we do with the incredible innovators who participate in the NexStream Tech Competition. It has been great to witness the tremendous passion and enthusiasm that has been shown by so many of the participants, and to see their business planning and presentations develop and mature during the contest. Overall, this has been an especially inspiring NexStream series,” said Dr. David Baar, a member of CRAAG.

A total of over $50,000 in prize money was awarded to:

· Emily Sayward, Sister Sister (sistersister.ca)

· Fergus Bagley, ByteDeck (bytedeck.com)

· Lovena Harvey, Gathering Place Trading (gatheringplacetrading.com)

· Rob MacNeill, U4EO

· Sharon Karsten, Walk with Me (walkwithme.ca)

“I’m always impressed by the novel approaches and new ideas that innovators bring to NexStream’s challenges, and this year was no different,” said Rose Klukas, City of Campbell River Economic Development Manager. “NexStream’s challenges are inspired by the industries of our coastal region, but ours isn’t the only region facing these challenges. It’s incredibly rewarding that the City is able to highlight the innovation that’s happening right here in Campbell River and throughout British Columbia through the NexStream Tech Competition.”

