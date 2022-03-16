Campbell River’s Sportsplex will be upgraded from May to October. Mirror File Photo

Campbell River’s Sportsplex will be upgraded from May to October. Mirror File Photo

City of Campbell River announces Sportsplex closure plan

Facility to be upgraded from May to October

Those who enjoy the facilities at the city’s Sportsplex may have to adjust their routine in a couple months.

The City of Campbell River has announced the Sportsplex will be closed for repairs from May 2 to Oct. 31. The work will include replacing the building’s roof, to address leaking.

But the city’s recreation and culture department is committed to maintaining a “high-quality service level,” including programs, activities, classes, and special events for residents while the Sportsplex is closed.

Some of the facility’s weight room equipment will be moved to a gym in the Community Centre located downtown at 401 11th Avenue. This will include cardio machines, weights, and spin bikes. It is anticipated this temporary weight room will open May 16.

Fitness classes will be relocated to the Community Centre and other locations and will restart May 9.

Also starting May 9, the Community Centre’s hours will be extended: on weekdays, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on weekends it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with a fitness pass can continue to use their membership at the Community Centre. Alternatively, they can suspend their pass and then reactivate it once the Sportsplex opens again, request a refund, or transfer their pass to another person for $5.

Recreation staff are now working to create summer pogrom schedules and searching for alternative spaces for programs and classes for the summer and fall. Schedules will be available at: campbellriver.ca/registration

A full gymnasium will not be available for indoor sports. All sports — including badminton, floor hockey, indoor soccer, pickle ball and soft tennis — may play in half a gym but may experience reduced service levels.

The Splash Park, outdoor courts and fields, and the bike and skate parks will remain open.

The outdoor washrooms at the Sportsplex will be open most of the time, but they will experience temporary shutdowns during roof replacement and power interruptions.

Bus passes and garbage tickets will be available for purchase at City Hall and the Community Centre.

RELATED: Campbell River city council nails down plan for Sportsplex repairs

Cost reductions sought in order to press ahead with much-needed Sportsplex upgrades


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Previous story
‘I yelled and screamed’: B.C. woman, 94, abandoned at airport following Sunwing flight
Next story
Vancouver to restore $5.7M withheld from 2021 police budget, but tax hike looms

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Sportsplex will be upgraded from May to October. Mirror File Photo
City of Campbell River announces Sportsplex closure plan

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams drops the puck at a Campbell River Storm game just before the start of the pandemic started - and the cancellation of the Hometown Hockey stop here. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River gets second chance to host pandemic-cancelled Hometown Hockey in April

Representatives from NIC, the NIC Foundation and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation gather with Mike and Janice Kenny (centre) to thank them for their donation of $560,000. In the photo (From left): Sandra Harrison - NIC Foundation Board Chair, Myra Egan - Campbell River Hospital Foundation Board Chair, Lisa Domae - NIC President, Stacey March - Campbell River Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Mike Kenny - Donor, Janice Kenny - Donor, Diane Naugler - NIC Foundation Executive Director, Prachi Kulkarni - NIC Practical Nursing student, Taya Seeley - NIC Practical Nursing student. NIC photo
$560K donation supports health and education in Campbell River

Fibre-to-home construction has been planned for Strathcona Regional District communities. (Black Press Media)
Strathcona Regional District communities to get fibre-to-home infrastructure