City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

Plans to open Safer Downtown office, add bylaw officer and build connections with public group

The city wants downtown Campbell River to be visibily safer by the summer and has announced a new plan to achieve that goal.

Campbell River City Council announced this morning that it has approved new resources and endorsed a Safer Downtown plan to set expectations for behaviour and help connect people in need with social services.

“The Safer Downtown plan outlines immediate steps that balance the need for enforcement and support. The resources Council has committed will help reinforce acceptable behaviour downtown, and provide support, by doing what we can to help connect vulnerable people to social services – to improve safety for everyone,” city manager Deborah Sargent says in a press release. “The Safer Downtown office will help ensure initial results are visible, with a safer downtown established by summer.”

The plan includes setting up an office in a highly visible, publically accessible location on Shoppers Row that will house the city’s bylaw department and provide a checkpoint for RCMP officers and a base for downtown patrol officers working seven days a week through Footprints Security.

The city will also hire an additional bylaw officer to focus more resources on complaints and concerns related to unsafe activity – and to connect and collaborate with social service agency representatives working at street level.

The plan also calls for a group of community representatives to recommend opportunities for improvement.

The plan was developed after public and business complaints arose about disturbances occurring on downtown streets. Complaints of harrassment of individuals on the street as well as individuals fighting have been aired in social media and elsewhere. The library courtyard is one area that is a focus of complaints. The city announced in March that council was considering a range of options to reduce the number of downtown disturbances in Campbell River.

For more see: City of Campbell River weighing options to reduce downtown ‘disturbances’

“All indications are that unsafe or inappropriate activity downtown will continue without some form of deliberate intervention,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Based on feedback from people working and living downtown, Council has endorsed a plan to increase resources, including more foot patrols, and to help build connections between social service providers and people in need.”

The plan was created by an experienced public safety consultant based on interviews with representatives from the library, Downtown BIA, tourism, Tyee Plaza and Harbourside Inn, as well as discussions with Council and the RCMP. Recommendations from these interviews and from reports by the RCMP crime prevention analyst are included in the plan. A second round of interviews will take place with social service agencies to establish more collaborative connections among social service providers.

The working group, to be set up within the next two months and will represent diverse interests (from downtown businesses, public facilities and social service providers) to review recommendations from the RCMP and downtown representatives.

“We recognize that long-term improvements require solutions based on a collaborative approach that brings together enforcement and social support. The working group will build strong connections between social service providers, public facilities and downtown businesses to consider options from various perspectives. We expect the group will generate other ideas as well – and advise on which recommendations to act on in the medium and longer term to best establish a more welcoming downtown,” says deputy city manager Ron Neufeld.

“Council sincerely appreciates the ongoing work of social service agencies helping at street level, and the efforts of staff and Councillor Ron Kerr to encourage collaboration among these groups. Just recently, we welcomed an update from Radiant Life Church that they will extend the use of their facility as an indoor location for the Grassroots Kind Hearts dinner program. The City will continue to provide support for this program for another six months, to everyone’s benefit,” adds Mayor Adams.

To ensure the Safer Downtown initiative is generating desired results, the plan includes regular monitoring, measuring and reporting to Council.

The Safer Downtown initiative will be paid for with funding from the city’s gaming reserve. These funds come from a percentage of proceeds generated through lottery and casino revenue rather than from property taxation. Costs for 2018 cover are anticipated to be $176,000, which pays for an additional bylaw officer, office space lease and one-time workstation and security installations as well as working group set-up. Costs for 2019 and 2020 are estimated at $129,000.

“Funding the Safer Downtown initiative from the gaming reserve is in line with Council’s policy to use this revenue to support sport, recreation and social causes and Council’s strategic priorities,” Neufeld adds.

Previous story
Keep potent, boozy drinks out of young hands, experts urge
Next story
Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

Just Posted

City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

Plans to open Safer Downtown office, add bylaw officer and build connections with public group

Campbell River welcomes off-roaders from all over B.C.

Upcoming weekend conference is part education, part trade show and all things ATV

Province doles out $100,000 for 40 new tech spaces at North Island College

The provincial government announced a new program at North Island College will… Continue reading

Water flows through the John Hart tunnels

BC Hydro generating station project near Campbell River enters new milestone

Water levels in the Campbell River system lower than normal

The current volume of water in the Campbell River reservoir system is… Continue reading

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development

MS telehealth clinic provides satellite services for mid, north Island

Clinic based out of Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

Most Read