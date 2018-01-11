The city has made changes to its Winter Roads Management Policy that will see some sidewalks and areas around transit stops cleared more often. Mirror File Photo

City of Campbell River adds some sidewalks to snow removal policy

Changes reflect public input from recent survey and staff recommendations

City council signed off on changes to its Winter Roads Management Policy Monday, but the public shouldn’t expect big changes to the number or frequency of plows on the road the next time the snow flies.

They could, however, notice less snow around bus shelters and on major pedestrian routes. Thanks to a bit of additional money set aside during last month’s financial planning session, the city will now be able to devote more staff time to clearing sidewalks adjacent to city properties, along major roadways and “primary pedestrian corridors” as well as around bus stops, “when practical, based on location and equipment available,” according to the updated policy.

These changes come as a result of the review requested by council in September and the feedback received during the public survey in October, where 76 per cent of online respondents and 71 per cent of phone respondents said funding should be increased to cover the costs of snowclearing sidewalks along major routes. During financial planning sessions last month, the city added “up to $30,000” to their snow clearing budget for leasing a piece of equipment – until something can be purchased outright this year, which was also approved – and run it under the current staffing budget.

Sidewalks will be cleared, according to the policy, “based on equipment/resources available,” and the level of service and areas being cleared “will be reviewed annually.”

Previous story
B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Just Posted

City of Campbell River clarifies new gender-inclusive washroom policy

‘It’s not a free-for-all,’ says GM of facilities, ‘it’s to provide additional services’

Bagpipes and buzzsaws gets go-ahead from council

Campbell River Salmon Festival is about to get even louder

City of Campbell River wants its share of cannabis tax money

City forecasts increase costs due to marijuana legalization, needs money to deal with those

‘Our stories shouldn’t go to our graves with us’

Bev Sellars hopes her Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residency encourages more people to share their realities

Right to choose comes to City of Campbell River washrooms

‘Self-identification is the only criterion required to determine which washroom a person uses’

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Big improvement in graduation over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Most Read