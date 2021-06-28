City moves to Stage 2 watering restrictions

Facing scorching temperatures and high residential water use, Campbell River has moved to Stage 2 watering restrictions.

The City of Campbell River moved to Stage 2 watering restrictions on June 28, limiting irrigation watering — including sprinklers — of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs to once a week, staggered by address and property type.

Residential watering is allowed from 5 to 9 a.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m. Even-number residential addresses may water on Mondays, while odd-numbered addresses may water on Thursdays. Non-residential properties may water from 1 to 5 a.m., with even-numbered watering on Wednesdays and odd-numbered addresses watering on Tuesdays.

“Running a sprinkler in the backyard is not currently permitted outside watering times, but people can fill up a small pool to help keep kids cool on these hot dry days,” said Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations.

These restrictions are necessary because of unprecedented water use reported during the current heat wave. The city says its water system cannot safely meet this high demand while also providing enough supply for potential firefighting — which is important as fire risk has increased.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. Residents who do not adhere to the restrictions will be advised of permitted activities and ways to lower use, but may face fines if use is not lowered. Strathcona Regional District Area D is also moving to Stage 2 restrictions.

Watering gardens and plant beds by hand or hose with automatic shut-off nozzle is still permitted at any time.

