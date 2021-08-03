The Centennial Pool change house will be upgraded to improve its accessibility using one of two designs being considered. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

City launches survey on competing Centennial Pool change house designs

One design keeps overall layout, the other features shift to ‘changing village’

Campbell River residents have a chance to be heard on how the city should proceed with upgrades to the Centennial Pool change house facility.

An online survey has been launched by the city to help select one of two options for the facility’s planned upgrade.

The first option, referred to as the ‘refined existing’ keeps the current layout with accessibility improvements, including the addition of a universal washroom. The second option, called ‘the changing village’ is a complete overhaul that would see individual changing stalls accessed from a central area open to the pool deck.

“The Centennial Pool is beloved by the local community and we are excited about the possibility of upgrading the change house to provide an even more welcoming and accessible facility. We would love to hear from residents about the new design options,” says Amber Zirnhelt, Director of Planning & Recreation, in a release.

The city has approved $350,000 in capital funding for the change house upgrades and is seeking additional government grant funding for the remainder.

The survey. which includes details and layouts of each option, will run until Aug. 22, 2021.

