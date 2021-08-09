The city has eased some of its watering restrictions. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The city has eased some of its watering restrictions. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

City eases some watering restrictions

Stage 2 still in effect, but pool filling, washing and some other activities now allowed

The City of Campbell River has eased some of the ongoing watering restrictions, despite Stage 2 watering times still being in effect.

Several activities are now permitted, including: filling outdoor hot tubs and pools, watering permits, power washing, exterior window washing, vehicle washing and filling fountains and other decorative features.

Despite this, residents are still being encouraged to conserve water.

Stage 2 watering times remain in effect.

For residential areas, watering is permitted on Mondays (for even-numbered addresses) and Thursdays (for odd-numbered addresses) from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For other areas, watering is permitted on Wednesdays (for even-numbered addresses) and Tuesdays (for odd-numbered addresses) from 1 to 5 a.m.

Watering gardens, lawns and plant beds by hand or using a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle is permitted at any time.

READ ALSO: Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
5 deaths reported in B.C. as new COVID infections top 1,000 over the weekend
Next story
Update: Bear destroyed after lone hiker near Vanderhoof attacked

Just Posted

Marine mammal regulations prohibit drones being flown near marine mammals. Black Press file photo.
DFO reminds drone users to stay away from marine mammals

The city has eased some of its watering restrictions. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City eases some watering restrictions

The new Fisheries Aerial Surveillance and Enforcement (FASE) Dash-8 airplane has completed its journey across Canada and arrived at its final location in Campbell River. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Department of Fisheries and Oceans shows off new surveillance plane in Campbell River

Massed bands participate in the Campbell River Highland Gathering opening ceremony on Aug. 7. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Highland Gathering showcases Scottish heritage and tradition