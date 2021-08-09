City eases some watering restrictions

Stage 2 still in effect, but pool filling, washing and some other activities now allowed

The City of Campbell River has eased some of the ongoing watering restrictions, despite Stage 2 watering times still being in effect.

Several activities are now permitted, including: filling outdoor hot tubs and pools, watering permits, power washing, exterior window washing, vehicle washing and filling fountains and other decorative features.

Despite this, residents are still being encouraged to conserve water.

Stage 2 watering times remain in effect.

For residential areas, watering is permitted on Mondays (for even-numbered addresses) and Thursdays (for odd-numbered addresses) from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For other areas, watering is permitted on Wednesdays (for even-numbered addresses) and Tuesdays (for odd-numbered addresses) from 1 to 5 a.m.

Watering gardens, lawns and plant beds by hand or using a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle is permitted at any time.

