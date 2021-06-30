City council advances Beech Street renewal

Project includes upgrades of above and below ground utilities, roadways and lighting

Beech Street in downtown Campbell River may receive upgrades of its above and below ground infrastructure and other features. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The City of Campbell River is moving forward on a plan to renew Beech Street, located downtown.

On June 28, Campbell River city council voted unanimously to award Highland Engineering Services Ltd. with design and construction management work for the project. The goal is a complete renewal of the street’s above and below ground utilities, roadways, lighting and other features, between Alder Street and 10th Avenue / Cedar Street.

Four submissions were reviewed by staff, with one not meeting the project requirements. Highland’s bid was considered the winner, despite costing more ($294,413) than that of ISL Engineering & Land Services ($285,609) or McElhanney Ltd. ($275,745).

But cost is only one of four weighted factors considered in the city’s scored review process. The most important factor is methodology (50 per cent of final score), followed by pricing and qualifications and experience (both 20 per cent), then proposal (10 per cent). Highland’s bid had the highest score (80.67), compared to ISL (78.33) or McElhanney (77.33).

Several members of council said they supported this process, including considering factors other than cost.

“The numbers are the numbers, and I agree that it’s important to have the right people doing the job — and you may save a few dollars, but it can cost you a lot more in the end,” said Coun. Charlie Cornfield.

Highland’s bid provides for both design ($165,008) and construction ($129,405) services. However, only $230,000 is approved under the city’s 2021-2030 financial plan. Administration recommended first paying for design services, then have city council consider funding construction services during its capital budget deliberations this fall.

But Mayor Andy Adams suggested amending the current budget to secure the project funds — with other projects being cancelled — because waiting for the fall to approve construction funding, could mean the city would miss the 2022 construction window.

“As we have seen in the past, when we are design ready, shovel ready, and money ready, the projects tend to move a lot quicker,” said Adams.

In response, city council unanimously passed a motion for staff to investigate potential funding of construction services for the project.

