City of Campbell River ‘continues to monitor’ COVID-19 situation, installs hand sanitizer stations

Other than the limitation on public events sizes, all city services remain fully operational

The City of Campbell River says it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will update the community when anything changes in how they are dealing with things.

The City of Campbell River says it continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation in close collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Provincial Health Officer, but stresses that, to date, no cases (confirmed or presumptive) have been reported within the Campbell River.

“The city continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its citizens and its staff with a focus on service continuity in accordance with expert medical advice,” according to the release sent out Friday afternoon.

To date, the city has taken the following actions:

· Maintained regular dialogue and updates with the Vancouver Island Health Authority

· Increased janitorial cleaning standards in city facilities – with a particular focus on the disinfection of surfaces that are frequently touched

· Installed hand sanitizing stations in city facilities

· Restricted public access to the city’s wastewater facility

· Opened an emergency operation centre to prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 related illnesses

· Assessed the city’s sick leave policies

· Assessed the city’s travel policies

· Instructed all staff who are ill or displaying flu-like symptoms to go home and seek medical assistance/advice

With the province’s recent announcement curtailing public events to 250 people or less, the city is also reviewing all planned events/programs to ensure compliance with this directive. With the exception of the limitation on public events sizes, all city services remain fully operational at this point.

To ensure the city is fully informed and prepared, representatives participate in the provincial health and emergency teleconferences.


