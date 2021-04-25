City workers begin to remove the glass roof over the Spirit Square stage on Sunday, April 25 in downtown Campbell River. The removal was ordered by city council after a recommendation from the city’s Downtown Safety Committee as a way to prevent people experiencing homelessness from sheltering under the roof. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

City workers begin to remove the glass roof over the Spirit Square stage on Sunday, April 25 in downtown Campbell River. The removal was ordered by city council after a recommendation from the city’s Downtown Safety Committee as a way to prevent people experiencing homelessness from sheltering under the roof. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

City begins dismantling Spirit Square stage roof

Downtown Campbell River facility provided shelter for people experiencing homelessness

A city works crew began dismantling the roof over the Spirit Square stage Sunday morning.

RELATED: Council going ahead with removing Spirit Square stage covering

City council recently decided to move ahead with some recommendations from the downtown safety select committee, including the removal of the roof.

The controversial decision to remove the roof has been called mean-spirited because it takes away a place of shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Downtown businesses, meanwhile, have wanted the city to do something to discourage people hanging around downtown making it uncomfortable for other residents visiting stores and other downtown amenities.

Story continues after video

Other recommendations included installing more garbage cans downtown, increasing the amount of streetlights and continuing funding for the Get the Point program, which empowers people to clean up the downtown area.

RELATED: City of Campbell River endorses Spirit Square glass removal and other downtown safety measures


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHomelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada must process applications for children’s immigration in six months: advocates

Just Posted

City of Campbell River workers start to remove the glass at Spirit Square. The work comes after recommendations from the Downtown Safety Select Committee, and has been called ‘mean-spirited’ by advocates working to help the unhoused. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
City begins dismantling Spirit Square stage roof

Downtown Campbell River facility provided shelter for people experiencing homelessness

A family of 14 ducks needed a bit of help crossing Dogwood Street on Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy Catherine Greer
How did the ducks cross the road? With help from a couple of people

14 ducks helped across Dogwood Street on Friday afternoon

For such a short street (only one block remains today), Masters Road has a lot of stories to tell! Museum at Campbell River photo
Masters Road: A short road with a long history

A Look Back into the History of the Campbell River Area by the Museum at Campbell River

A row of cereal boxes is ready to be tipped over like dominos at Campbell River Christian School on Friday, April 23. After the event, the boxes were donated to the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Cereal boxes topple like dominoes; then get donated to food bank

After a traditional countdown, a cereal box was tipped over at the… Continue reading

Grade 12 student Trent Perras (left) and Kristi Schwanicke, program manager with Vancouver Island Mental Health Society, put up Perras’ poster welcoming the residents of Q’uaxsem Place to the community from the students and staff of Carihi. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi students and staff welcome Q’waxsem Place residents to the neigbourhood

Trent Perras wanted the residents to know they were home, so he got 300+ kids to tell them that

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Whistle Stop owner Barry Van Dusen wants to send a message to the premier about inconsistent COVID regulations. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vancouver Island pub owner wants COVID consistency

Whistle Stop’s Barry Van Dusen has questions for Premier Horgan

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read