City begins dismantling Spirit Square stage roof

City workers begin to remove the glass roof over the Spirit Square stage on Sunday, April 25 in downtown Campbell River. The removal was ordered by city council after a recommendation from the city’s Downtown Safety Committee as a way to prevent people experiencing homelessness from sheltering under the roof. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A city works crew began dismantling the roof over the Spirit Square stage Sunday morning.

City council recently decided to move ahead with some recommendations from the downtown safety select committee, including the removal of the roof.

The controversial decision to remove the roof has been called mean-spirited because it takes away a place of shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Downtown businesses, meanwhile, have wanted the city to do something to discourage people hanging around downtown making it uncomfortable for other residents visiting stores and other downtown amenities.

Other recommendations included installing more garbage cans downtown, increasing the amount of streetlights and continuing funding for the Get the Point program, which empowers people to clean up the downtown area.

