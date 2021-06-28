City annouced second phase of south sewer upgrades

Another 750 metres of sewer along Highway 26A in Campbell River will be upgraded by the city, through a developer partnership. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

Efforts to support growth in south Campbell River by expanding sewer capacity continues, with the city announcing a new municipal works agreement with a local developer.

On June 28, The City of Campbell River announced about 750 metres of new sewer lines will be installed along Highway 19A, between Twillingate Road and Barlow Road. These upgrades are required to support residential development in the area, particularly for lands north of Jubilee Parkway, explained Ron Neufeld, deputy city manager, in the release.

This work is the second phase of sewer upgrades in the area. In April, city council awarded a contract to Highland Engineering and Upland Contracting for the first phase featuring about 170 metres of upgrades along Highway 19A, between Maryland Road and Twillingate Road. This work is on track to be completed before winter, according to the city.

To fund phase two of the project, the city has entered a cost-sharing agreement with Parkway Properties and Maryland Estates, a developer which will also lead the construction work. The city will pay for a portion of the project’s cost from its sewer capital reserve fund, rather than from property taxes.

“This partnership with the area developer provides the quickest, most cost-effective delivery of these upgrades,” said Neufeld. “It’s important to begin this work now, in this way, to ensure we provide a solution as soon as possible. By collaborating with the developer, the City maintains a leadership role and ensures prudent use of public funds without delaying other City-run upgrades currently underway. Delays in these projects would result in additional costs for taxpayers.”

The city is paying to increase the size of the sewer pipe to potentially accommodate sewage from south of Jubilee Parkway, an area not currently connected to the city sewer system. Should that connection occur, the city will engage in cost recovery. Any additional sewage flows from south of Jubilee Parkway. or increased infill density to the north would require future sewer system upgrades in other nearby sewer lines, according to the release.

