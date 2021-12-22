City adjusts Sportsplex offerings due to provincial health order

Campbell River residents have to turn to their home gyms for a while. File photo.

Those in Campbell River looking to shed some pounds after the holidays will have to go somewhere else than the Sportsplex — at least for a little while.

The City of Campbell River announced Dec. 22 that in accordance with the Dec. 21 provincial health order, it will be temporarily closing the Sportsplex weight room and suspending fitness programs until Jan. 18 (starting at 11:59 pm tonight).

For more information, call the Sportsplex at 250-923-7911

