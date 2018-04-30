A scene from Cirque du Soleil’s show ‘Corteo’ which is coming to Victoria. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

Cirque du Soleil coming to Vancouver Island

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

The big top is making its way to Vancouver Island — metaphorically speaking.

Cirque du Soleil has announced that its show Corteo is coming to four B.C. cities this year, including a stretch of shows Oct. 4-7 at Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, the only stop on Vancouver Island.

Corteo is the story of a clown who envisions his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, all while being watched over by angels. It is a show made of juxtapositions, blending joy with sorrow, wisdom with comedy and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection.

The musical show features performances like aerial acrobatics off of chandeliers, trampoline work off of 600-lb beds, and scenes with Cyr wheels, juggling, hula hoops and even an airborne dance involving helium balloons.

More than 8 million people have already watched Corteo since it first premiered in Montreal in 2005. Since then it has toured in 64 cities across 19 countries spanning four continents.

Tickets go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m., and more information can be found at the event’s website.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

