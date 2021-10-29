A Transportation Safety Board investigator looks over the wreckage of a Kaman KMax helicopter at the TSB hangar in Richmond, B.C. in this recent handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Transportation Safety Board investigator looks over the wreckage of a Kaman KMax helicopter at the TSB hangar in Richmond, B.C. in this recent handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Chopper wreckage recovered from fatal crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has recovered the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, in early October.

The board says the helicopter crashed on Oct. 4 at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, just a minute after it had departed from timber operations and it was found at a depth of about 110 metres.

The pilot, the only person aboard the Kaman KMax helicopter, died in the crash.

The board says the pilot was conducting heli-logging operations when the helicopter went down.

The wreckage was found on Oct. 18 and recovered a day later.

The helicopter’s website says the Kaman KMax is used for firefighting, military and defence, and logging because it can lift about 2,700 kilograms, more than its own weight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 1 dead after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Helicopter crashTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Campbell River Remembrance Day ceremony to honour Veterans past and present
Next story
DNA analysis: Wayward Puget Sound beluga likely travelled from north of Alaska

Just Posted

Campbell River Remembrance Day Ceremony 2019 — the last one when a crowd was welcome. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River Remembrance Day ceremony to honour Veterans past and present

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

Rory Allen, the Campbell River Skating Club’s new director of programming, leads a CanPowerSkate class in Campbell River. Courtesy Campbell River Skating Club.
New skating coach looking to grow club’s program

Police arrest a man on Ryan Road in Courtenay on Thursday morning. He is suspected to be involved in a series of road rage incidents, as well as an egging of a Campbell River store. Bev Dempsey-Orr photo
Suspect in vehicle hacking, store egging arrested outside Courtenay gas station