Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)

Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)

Chilliwack man has close encounter with killdeer after marking nest

Killdeer nest near farm fields and other high danger areas, but man is intent on saving birds

Joe Sommer has been watching wildlife pass through his 34-acre farm in rural Chilliwack for 55 years.

Deer, coyotes, and every local bird species, to name just a few. One of those that reappear every year are the killdeer, a smallish brown, black and white bird.

Sommer is used to seeing them, and knows their nesting habits. Unlike other birds that build nests in trees and other hidden spots, killdeer plunk down on gravel and rock beds that have similar colours to their own eggs. They like wide-open spaces, and are found in farm fields, gravel rooftops, golf courses, pastures and even airfields.

They also love to eat the same bugs that habitate farm fields, mainly those that farmers see as pests.

This year, a killdeer couple has chosen to nest right along Sommer’s property edge to a neighbouring farm.

“They pop them down anywhere,” Sommer says with a laugh. And this year, they are letting him get close. He came into The Progress to show a photo taken where his hand is just inches away from the nesting bird. He had painted a bright red circle around the nest, letting his neighbours know it was there and to watch out for it.

Killdeer lose just over half their eggs to predators.

Sommer is just hoping to protect his nesting killdeer family over the coming weeks.

The website Hinterland Who’s Who describes how to identify a killdeer nest.

“The female lays four or, very rarely, five pear-shaped eggs, which are large and blunt at one end and pointed at the other and average 36.5 by 26.5 mm in size. The eggs are pale buff, irregularly spotted, blotched, or scrawled with blackish-brown or black, and always neatly arranged in a circle with the pointed ends turned inwards.”

Their shallow scrubby nests are also lined with pebbles, broken grass stems, and limestone or wood chips, the website states.

They are not endangered, and are common across North America.

READ MORE: Chilliwack girl loses driveway masterpiece to Mother Nature, with video

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CommunityNature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

Just Posted

The forests north of Campbell River have fueled the region’s prosperity for decades. An Aboriginal rights laywers poses the idea that forests and other land-based resources might provide a greater return to the province if they were owned by First Nations. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with the settlement of Aboriginal title, Aboriginal rights lawyer says

British Columbians are in for a big shock when ownership of large… Continue reading

Blotter bug
Campbell River Tim Horton’s customer yells vulgarities, engages in physical confrontation with service staff

Wintesses, cell phone video of incident sought by police

Campbell River’s Sonny Assu has been selected as one of five artists to receive the prestigious 2021 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship. Photo Courtesy Sonny Assu
Campbell River’s Sonny Assu awarded prestigious art fellowship

‘It’s wonderful to be recognized and be able to give back a little bit,’ Assu says

At its AGM March 17, Greenways Land Trust paid tribute to late longtime president and founding member Ron Burrell who passed away last. Photo courtesy Eppie Burrell
Greenways pays tribute to Ron Burrell

Burrell was president of the group for 12 years

Seagulls and other marine birds packed the shoreline at Kye Bay in March, as the herring roe provided a feast for the feathered community. Photo by Terry Farrell
Gulls going, going, gone from 19 Wing Comox and area landfills

A long-running control program proves beneficial in the Comox Valley and Campbell River

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack man has close encounter with killdeer after marking nest

Killdeer nest near farm fields and other high danger areas, but man is intent on saving birds

Pam Buisa (left), team Canada rugby sevens player, is part of group raising money to get the essential items for unhoused people. (Black Press Media file photo)
Olympic rugby player helping bring essential items to Island’s unhoused

Pam Buisa wants to break down the stigma of homelessness and support the city’s vulnerable people

FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Jury is still out’ on if people who have had COVID need 2nd vaccine dose: Dr. Henry

Previously infected people show strong immune response to just one dose

Victoria woman Rubee Twohig created her Instagram account @RubeeMeetsDogs to help combat online negativity. (Instagram/@RubeeMeetsDogs)
Paws-itively joyful: B.C. woman spreads warm fuzzies with ‘pup-arazzi’ pictures

@RubeeMeetsDogs Instagram account gathering attention with its happy dog encounters

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

Most Read