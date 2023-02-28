(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Child hit by Kelowna BC Transit bus after school

The child is 12 years old

A child was hospitalized after being hit by a BC Transit bus at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 28 in Kelowna’s Mission, just off Gordon Drive.

The RCMP has confirmed that the child is 12 years old.

BC Transit has said that they are aware of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian at the intersection of Steele Road and Arbor View Drive.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian and driver involved in the incident,” said BC Transit.

The Transit service is supporting are supporting the police in the investigation and asks that witnesses to the incident contact the RCMP.

“Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit is also undertaking an internal investigation.”

READ MORE: Explosive that closed Highway 97 was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: Kelowna RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCity of Kelownapublic transit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises
Next story
Long-awaited renters’ rebate among credits promised in B.C.’s 2023 budget

Just Posted

Tahsis Inlet. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Early Earthquake Warning system won’t warn against localized tsunamis

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Wei Wai Kum Chief Chris Roberts (left) speaks at the signing of a protocol Feb. 27, 2023 in Nanaimo between the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, We Wai Kai First Nation and the Myra Falls Mine. We Wai Kai Chief Ronnie Chickite holds a carved paddle to be presented to Myra Falls general manager Adam Foulstone. Photo contributed
Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai Nations sign historic agreement with the Myra Falls mine

An afternoon sinkhole developed over Passage View Dr. on Feb. 27. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Afternoon Sinkhole opens up in Campbell River neighbourhood