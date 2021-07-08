Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Child care, housing the focus as prime minister, federal NDP leader visit B.C.

Trudeau to start the day in Vancouver area discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh are in different regions of British Columbia today holding meetings and making announcements.

Trudeau is scheduled to start the day behind closed doors in Metro Vancouver discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave with members of his cabinet’s Incident Response Group.

He is to spend much of the rest of the day in Coquitlam, where he is to join B.C. Premier John Horgan for an announcement about early learning and child care.

The prime minister is also holding an afternoon meeting with the mayor of Lytton and Indigenous leaders from that Fraser Canyon community to discuss recovery from a wildfire that destroyed the village last week.

B.C. is the third province on Trudeau’s cross-country tour, following visits to Alberta and Saskatchewan, while Singh launches his own tour, starting on Vancouver Island.

Singh and local New Democrat member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor are set to make an announcement in Duncan about the party’s housing plan.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Jagmeet Singh looks West to retake lost turf in B.C., but hurdles dot the path

Federal Politics

Previous story
Climate change made B.C., Alberta heat wave 150 times more likely, study concludes
Next story
Five halls, Forest Service put down fire on Maple Bay Road in Cowichan Valley

Just Posted

Missing person David Brown was last seen at Campbell River Hospital on July 2nd and is described as 69 years old with a chest-length white beard and a slender build. Courtesy Campbell River RCMP.
RCMP looking for missing man, David Brown

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney says we should use existing skill sets to build environmental economy. Photo supplied
Workers bring skills needed for environmental transition to table — MP

The Centennial Pool change house will be upgraded to improve its accessibility using one of two designs being considered. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
City planning Centennial Pool change house upgrades

Crews reached a fire in downtown Campbell River in under four minutes. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River fire department responds to house fire in 3.5 minutes, stopping spread of flames